‘A ray of light’: At reopened Park Tavern, family mourns hospital worker killed in crash

A makeshift memorial has grown along the outside seating area since the crash, with dozens of flower bouquets, signs and photos of the victims lining the side of the St. Louis Park restaurant. About 10 friends and family members of Harvey arrived in the early afternoon to grieve and add to the memorial. Harvey’s partner brought a sign with photos of the two and a printed message: “I will love you always.” Inside the restaurant, about 25 customers were seated for lunch.