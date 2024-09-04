Twin Cities Suburbs

‘A ray of light’: At reopened Park Tavern, family mourns hospital worker killed in crash

Gabe Harvey was set to graduate this winter. Past co-workers, who gathered at Park Tavern on Wednesday as the spot reopened, said he made a name for himself as a kind figure in the intensive care unit.

By Louis Krauss

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 4, 2024 at 9:25PM
Relatives paid their respects Wednesday to Gabriel Quinn Harvey of Rosemount, a 30-year-old health unit coordinator killed Sunday on the patio of the Park Tavern restaurant in St. Louis Park. (Richard Tsong-Taatariii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Friends and family of Gabe Harvey sobbed as they set up tribute posters on Wednesday outside the Park Tavern in St. Louis Park, which reopened for business Wednesday following the tragic crash there three nights earlier.

Harvey, a 30-year-old hospital worker, was killed Sunday night along with restaurant employee Kristina Folkerts when a man crashed his SUV into patio seating. Harvey’s aunt, Mindy Kennedy, said her nephew would brighten the day of everyone he interacted with at Methodist Hospital.

“Everybody that knew him knows he was a ray of light to everyone,” Kennedy said, standing with sister Colleen Costello next to a memorial at the tavern. “He would help anybody, do anything for anybody.”

Steven Frane Bailey, who made his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon, is charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, and other felony counts. Besides the two deaths, nine other people were injured when Bailey sped from the establishment’s parking lot into an outdoor patio around 8 p.m. on Sunday. Bailey recorded a blood alcohol content of 0.325% during a breath test at the hospital Sunday night, charges say.

A makeshift memorial has grown along the outside seating area since the crash, with dozens of flower bouquets, signs and photos of the victims lining the side of the St. Louis Park restaurant. About 10 friends and family members of Harvey arrived in the early afternoon to grieve and add to the memorial. Harvey’s partner brought a sign with photos of the two and a printed message: “I will love you always.” Inside the restaurant, about 25 customers were seated for lunch.

Harvey was also a nursing student who was set to graduate in December. He and his partner recently purchased a home together.

Some of Harvey’s hospital co-workers stopped by the memorial to offer condolences to his parents and friends. Beth Erickson, who works in guest services for Methodist Hospital, said Harvey was “one of the kindest souls” and that he made a name for himself working in the intensive care unit.

“He brought so much joy, and that’s a tough floor — the ICU is always a tough floor,” Erickson said. “Everybody knew Gabe. His heart was very big.”

Erickson said there has been a strong connection between the hospital and the tavern since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the restaurant would send free meals to hospital workers. In return, many of the hospital employees dined at Park Tavern.

Owner Phil Weber, who opened Park Tavern in 1980, offered grief counseling services to his employees before the restaurant’s reopening. While workers are still grieving, he said he hopes the return to normal operation can help people process the tragedy.

“It’s hard, but I’m just trying to get everybody to move forward now,” Weber said. “Grieving’s a natural reaction we all go through. But I think it’s important to get back to whatever daily routine we do at the tavern. It’s therapeutic.”

Related Coverage

Twin Cities Suburbs

What we know about the victims of the Park Tavern crash

Twin Cities Suburbs

Charges: Driver’s BAC was 0.325% when he drove into Park Tavern patio, killing 2

Twin Cities Suburbs

In first court appearance, driver charged in Park Tavern crash says his alcohol use is not a problem

about the writer

Louis Krauss

Reporter

Louis Krauss is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from Twin Cities Suburbs

See More
Twin Cities

Probation for prominent Edina personal injury lawyer who was drunk when he hit I-35 worker

James Carey kept driving after hitting the worker and was found by law enforcement 35 miles away.

Twin Cities Suburbs

Review of North St. Paul city finances finds $15,500 in improperly documented credit card purchases

card image
Twin Cities Suburbs

In first court appearance, driver charged in Park Tavern crash says his alcohol use is not a problem

card image