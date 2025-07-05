Minnesota United makes the most of its holiday travel, winning at FC Dallas

Loons

Minnesota United FC makes the most of its holiday travel, taking a victory at FC Dallas

The Loons improved to 5-2-4 in games this season away from Allianz Field.

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 5, 2025
Minnesota United's Carlos Harvey, shown during a May game, started the team toward victory Friday with a goal. (DARRYL DYCK/The Associated Press)

Minnesota United added to its success on the road Friday, taking a 2-1 victory over FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

The victory improved the Loons’ record in away games to 5-2-4. The Loons, who are 5-2-3 at Allianz Stadium, are in third place in the MLS Western Conference standings with 37 points.

Carlos Harvey scored on an assist from Julian Gressel in the 35th minute to give the Loons a 1-0 lead.

Anthony Markanich scored in the 58th minute to extend the Loons’ lead to 2-0. Markanich’s goal, a header into an open net, was assisted by Tani Oluwaseyi and Michael Boxall. Boxall’s inbounds throw from the right side to the near post was deflected to the back post, where Markanich scored from point-blank range.

Markanich has scored in back-to-back games and has a career-high four goals this season. The 25-year-old defender in his fourth MLS season scored one goal in his first three seasons combined.

FC Dallas made it 2-1 on a goal by Logan Farrington in the 73rd minute, but the Loons, with goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair back in the lineup after playing for Canada in the Gold Cup, held on. St. Clair had five saves in the victory, which was just the Loons’ second in the past seven matches with FC Dallas, dating to 2022.

Minnesota had 14 first-half shots but was outshot 10-3 by Dallas in the second half.

The loss dropped FC Dallas to 5-9-6, and just 1-7-2 at home. It has lost three matches in a row.

The Loons will play their next four matches at home — beginning with an international friendly against Holstein Kiel on Monday. On Tuesday, the Loons will host the Chicago Fire of the MLS in a U.S. Open Cup match. On July 12, San Jose will visit St. Paul, followed by Los Angeles FC on July 16.

MATCH SUMMARY: Minnesota United FC 2, FC Dallas 1

MLS standings

Joel Rippel

News Assistant

Joel Rippel writes about sports for the Star Tribune.

