Minnesota United forward Tani Oluwaseyi surely had some friends in the crowd at Canada’s CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal against Guatemala. He was repping the northern neighbor in front of local Loons fans, after all.
But on Sunday, Oluwaseyi might have made some enemies, too.
In Guatemala’s win — a 1-1 stalemate setted by a 7-6 penalty shootout — the Loons’ leading goal scorer drew a penalty kick and the ire of the largely pro-Guatemala crowd at U.S. Bank Stadium. Just before the 30th minute, Guatemalan defender Aaron Herrera poked the ball out from behind Oluwaseyi, who ended up on the turf to a chorus of boos from the crowd in sky blue.
Canada all-time leading scorer Jonathan David converted the penalty, but Guatemala eventually delighted its fans with a second-half comeback and improbable victory. José Morales made the winning kick after Canada’s Luc Rollet ricocheted his shot off the post.
That comeback was teed up by a poorly timed tackle by Canadian winger Jacob Shaffelburg that changed the game for the 2026 World Cup co-hosts. With Shaffelburg sent off thanks to his second yellow card, Canada played a man down for the entirety of a chippy second half, largely conceding possession and pressure to Guatemala.
Case in point: In the 69th minute, forward Oscar Santis cut up the left touchline for Guatemala, serving a well-placed cross to Rubio Rubin for a glancing header past Loons keeper Dayne St. Clair, in goal for Canada.
St. Clair, a Major League Soccer All-Star, was called upon early in the quarterfinal, getting his left glove to a near-post chance from Santis in the seventh minute. But he couldn’t get a mitt to any of Guatemala’s penalty shots, while 23-year-old Kenderson Navarro, making just his fourth appearance in net for Guatemala, saved one of Canada’s.
It was enough, and Guatemala moved on to the St. Louis semifinal of the biennial continental tournament for the first time since finishing fourth in 1996.