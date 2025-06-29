In Guatemala’s win — a 1-1 stalemate setted by a 7-6 penalty shootout — the Loons’ leading goal scorer drew a penalty kick and the ire of the largely pro-Guatemala crowd at U.S. Bank Stadium. Just before the 30th minute, Guatemalan defender Aaron Herrera poked the ball out from behind Oluwaseyi, who ended up on the turf to a chorus of boos from the crowd in sky blue.