The young United States men’s soccer players on Sunday experienced nearly every scenario. They showed they can come back from a goal down, then take a lead. They experienced what it is like to blow a lead, as Costa Rica made them pay with a tying goal in the 71st minute.
They also endured a wild penalty kick war, as goalkeeper Matt Freese squared off with Keylor Navas, once a world-class goalkeeper now 38 years old.
Freese stopped three Ticos shots — former Loons player Francisco Calvo’s attempt was weak, the other two were saved splendidly. And the U.S. won 4-3 on penalty kicks in front of an announced crowd of 32,289 to advance to the Gold Cup semifinals for the 17th time in 18 tournaments.
They will face Guatemala, a shock winner over Canada following penalty kicks in the other quarterfinal Sunday. Guatemala had the largest, and loudest, fan base at U.S. Bank Stadium.
So gracias, Los Chapines! The U.S. avoided a game against a Canada team that was the tournament favorite while allowing the Loons to get Dayne St. Clair and Tani Oluwaseyi back in time for their Friday game at Dallas
When the game went to penalty kicks, I was having flashbacks to July 4, 1994, when I covered the U.S.-Brazil game in the knockout stage of the World Cup. Several Brazilian reporters entered the media section wearing jerseys and began cheering when Brazil did something worthy of it.
On Sunday, Costa Rican media sat in the row in front of me and cheered loudly when Alonso Martinez tied the game late. They stood and cheered when Sebastian Berhalter sailed his penalty kick and more when John Tolkin’s was stopped by Navas.
They were silenced for good when Damion Downs caught Navas going the wrong way and scored on the final penalty kick of the night.