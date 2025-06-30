We knew little about Freese before the Gold Cup, but he’s showing he’s capable of unseating Matt Turner as the No. 1 keeper. Diego Luna scored the first U.S. goal Sunday and plays the game with the passion and intensity his coach desires. Malik Tillman missed a penalty kick in the first half, but his intelligent pass in the second half set up Max Arfsten’s go-ahead goal. Tillman got another chance when the game went to penalty kicks and made no mistake.