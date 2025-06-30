If there’s one thing that CONCACAF is known for, it’s chaos. So it was fitting that Sunday’s Gold Cup quarterfinal between the United States and Costa Rica, which ended with a penalty-shootout win for the U.S. after a 2-2 draw, had a little bit of everything.
Each team gave away a needless penalty in the first half. One of them was converted; one of them was clanked off the post. Both teams led and threw away leads, both teams trailed and fought back.
The controlled chaos of a penalty shootout might have been the only fitting way to end it. U.S. keeper Matt Freese outdueled Costa Rica legend Keylor Navas, saving three penalties in the shootout, to send the United States on to the semifinals.
U.S. manager Mauricio Pochettino is looking for players who have some fight in them, and you couldn’t beat the fightback from U.S. fullback Max Arfsten, who was involved in the first three goals.
Twelve minutes into the game, Arfsten gave away an utterly needless penalty kick, sliding through his man in a nonthreatening spot in the penalty area. After Costa Rican defender — and former Minnesota United captain — Francisco Calvo converted, though, Arfsten picked himself up and started making things happen.
Two minutes before halftime, it was the 24-year-old Columbus Crew man crossing for Diego Luna, whose deflected shot found the back of the net to tie the game. And 90 seconds after halftime, it was Arfsten on the end of a pass from Malik Tillman, beating Navas into the bottom corner for his own first goal for the U.S.
It was Tillman’s own redemption, after he won — and then missed — a penalty kick of his own in the first half, clanking his effort off the post.
The U.S., heavily favored coming into the game, avoided its first loss in the Gold Cup quarterfinals since 2000. Given that both Honduras and Guatemala had already reached the semifinals after upsetting favored Panama and Canada, respectively, it felt like an accomplishment for the United States to avoid its own embarrassment.