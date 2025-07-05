Push to uproot invasive plants in Lake Minnetonka bays hits a snag over fish habitat

Karena Casey stepped onto her dock on Lake Minnetonka and was overcome by the stench from mats of weeds.
“Who takes care of this lake?” she recalled thinking. “It’s a jewel. It’s a treasure in the Twin Cities.”
Casey, who lives in Orono, is among a group of residents advocating for the creation of lake improvement districts, which collect taxes or fees from people living along some bays to cover projects that bolster the quality of life on the waterfront.
The debate has brought a tough question to the surface: Whose priorities win out on the metro area’s big destination lake?
Proponents say they’re trying to ensure the safety of swimmers and protect the ecosystem as other funding sources for fighting invasive aquatic plants dwindle. They’re meeting passionate opposition from people who are worried about how chemical herbicides might affect life — for them and the fish.
The fight is spilling onto social media and into city council meetings, as leaders in Orono, Mound and other cities along the lake sort through conflicting demands. Many people want a more coordinated plan for the plants — some call them weeds — but they disagree on who should provide it.
“It’s kind of turning the bay against itself,” said Ed Rockwell, who opposes the effort to create an improvement district on Harrisons Bay in Mound.
Invasive species management
There are 57 lake improvement districts in Minnesota, including one approved last month for Stubbs Bay in Orono. Residents can petition their city and county leaders for them, or local officials can create them. Each district must focus on improving lake life, but the specific projects they tackle vary.