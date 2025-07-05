Business

How to find and book an affordable hotel that meets vacation expectations

From reviews and ratings to influencers and agents, there’s plenty of information to help you decide where to stay on your next trip.

Twin Cities Consumers’ Checkbook
July 5, 2025 at 12:01PM
In this Oct. 14, 2014 photo, hotel guest J.D. Solomon, of Indianapolis, right, strolls out of the lobby after using the mobile check-in counter at the Marriott Marquis Times Square hotel in New York. Marriott International launched the ability to check in through its app at 330 North American hotels last year. By the end of this year, the program will be live at all 4,000 hotels worldwide.
Don’t let brand loyalty dictate your booking. Many big name properties are franchises and differ wildly from place to place. (Associated Press - Ap/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Hotel reservation sites showcase abundant guest ratings, 3D room tours and tools to filter properties by neighborhood, pet friendliness and more.

Yet finding a dreamy place to stay can still feel nightmarish, and many hotels have seen their guest satisfaction scores fall.

Ratings and reviews don’t always offer much help. Booking.com, Expedia.com and Hotels.com all have their own star scoring systems. And anyone can submit reviews, meaning there’s no surefire way to guarantee accuracy or authenticity, particularly with AI now available to potentially generate fake reviews.

Hotel websites overflow with professionally taken glamour shots that make 300-square-foot guest rooms look spacious. Travel TikTokers and Instagrammers create pretty but biased content, since hotels often pay them or comp their stays in exchange for publicity.

“Influencers don’t want to show you the bad part of a hotel,” said Annie Fitzsimmons, author of “100 Hotels of a Lifetime.” “It’s more, ‘Look where I am.’”

This lack of clarity and the mixed bag of online reviews mean that for every success there’s often a horrible failure to match, from chain motels with broken elevators to historic B&Bs with dusty rooms and creepy dolls.

Here are tips for booking with confidence for your next stay. And for more advice, you can access Checkbook’s full hotels report and all its other ratings and advice until Aug. 5 at Checkbook.org/StarTribune/hotels.

Be critical of reviews

When sifting through online reviews, compare properties with five-star scores to those with one- and two-star ratings. Read middling reviews for comparison, too. Look specifically for comments on amenities important to you: noise grievances for light sleepers, if the swimming pool is open for the season, etc.

A red flag that you’ve found the Bates Motel of hotels: Multiple negative comments about the same feature (uncomfortable beds, weird staff). Positive signs are when hotel management take the time to promptly and constructively respond to all feedback, good and bad.

Sweat the details

Read all the fine print on the hotel’s website and scrutinize every photo before choosing the property and the specific room. Don’t assume the room has a hair dryer or coffee-maker unless you read about it or see it. And make sure to look at the type of room you’d actually book, not just the pristine presidential suite.

Seek out pros

Beware of glowing social media posts and booking site reviews. Instead, find sources of honest, critical reviews. Journalists who anonymously stay at hotels and pen their accounts are a good start. Rick Steves is a veteran critic. Publications like the Telegraph, Frommer’s and the Michelin Guide are also well-known for their travel reviews.

Map it

For many travelers, location is everything. Booking sites generally allow filtering properties by neighborhood or indicate how far a hotel is from public transit. Check what else is nearby to avoid sleeping with views of New York City’s Lincoln Tunnel exit or a creepy cemetery. For night owls, make sure there are restaurants close by that are open late. Don’t forget to check out elevation, so you aren’t walking up a giant hill to return to your hotel after a long day of exploring on foot.

Book direct

Checkbook researched deals for 75 stays and found most booking sites and hotel websites offer identical prices. That’s because Expedia Inc. or Booking Holdings own most third-party booking websites. The two conglomerates have agreements requiring they post the same prices across all platforms.

Book what’s cheaper if that’s a priority. But if booking websites and hotels spit out the same rates, book directly with the hotel. There’s a better chance of scoring a nicer room or a free upgrade that way. And if there is a problem, there’s no third-party in the middle complicating communication.

Brand breakup

Don’t let brand loyalty dictate your booking. Hotel chains seek repeat clients with branding and a sense of receiving the same cushy pillows/chocolate chip cookies/warm welcome from Arizona to Zanzibar. But many big name properties are franchises and differ wildly from place to place.

“The quality isn’t consistent,” said Sarah Stodola, author of the travel Substack “Flung” and the book “The Last Resort.” “I recently had the worst experience at a well-known chain hotel in Fiji. Everything was dirty and falling apart.”

Be personal

Chains can offer consistency, but don’t ignore your personal vibe. You might find a stay keyed to your taste via a special-interest hotel consortium. The paid-membership organizations have specific requirements like vintage properties (Historic Hotels of America), eco-friendly stays (Beyond Green) or high-style spaces (Design Hotels).

Use a travel agent

A travel agent might find you a nicer room for a reasonable price, especially at high-end properties. Since hotels pay agents by commission, the service is usually free.

“I never would book a five-star hotel without an advisor,” Fitzsimmons said. “Even if you’re in the smallest room, you’ll probably get an upgrade.”

