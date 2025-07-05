How to find and book an affordable hotel that meets vacation expectations

For many travelers, location is everything. Booking sites generally allow filtering properties by neighborhood or indicate how far a hotel is from public transit. Check what else is nearby to avoid sleeping with views of New York City’s Lincoln Tunnel exit or a creepy cemetery. For night owls, make sure there are restaurants close by that are open late. Don’t forget to check out elevation, so you aren’t walking up a giant hill to return to your hotel after a long day of exploring on foot.