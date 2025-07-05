How to find and book an affordable hotel that meets vacation expectations

Hotel reservation sites showcase abundant guest ratings, 3D room tours and tools to filter properties by neighborhood, pet friendliness and more.
Yet finding a dreamy place to stay can still feel nightmarish, and many hotels have seen their guest satisfaction scores fall.
Ratings and reviews don’t always offer much help. Booking.com, Expedia.com and Hotels.com all have their own star scoring systems. And anyone can submit reviews, meaning there’s no surefire way to guarantee accuracy or authenticity, particularly with AI now available to potentially generate fake reviews.
Hotel websites overflow with professionally taken glamour shots that make 300-square-foot guest rooms look spacious. Travel TikTokers and Instagrammers create pretty but biased content, since hotels often pay them or comp their stays in exchange for publicity.
“Influencers don’t want to show you the bad part of a hotel,” said Annie Fitzsimmons, author of “100 Hotels of a Lifetime.” “It’s more, ‘Look where I am.’”
This lack of clarity and the mixed bag of online reviews mean that for every success there’s often a horrible failure to match, from chain motels with broken elevators to historic B&Bs with dusty rooms and creepy dolls.
Here are tips for booking with confidence for your next stay. And for more advice, you can access Checkbook’s full hotels report and all its other ratings and advice until Aug. 5 at Checkbook.org/StarTribune/hotels.
Be critical of reviews
When sifting through online reviews, compare properties with five-star scores to those with one- and two-star ratings. Read middling reviews for comparison, too. Look specifically for comments on amenities important to you: noise grievances for light sleepers, if the swimming pool is open for the season, etc.