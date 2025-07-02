Julie Koch has seen 31 dogs come and go from her Minneapolis home over the last four years. She’s a foster for Ruff Start Rescue, which cares for animals across Minnesota.
Right now, she’s caring for a lovable 6-year-old white German Shepherd named Stone. He came to her from Texas in 2021 and was adopted in 2022. But in August, his family had to give him back.
“He didn’t get surrendered because he was a bad dog, or he was full of issues,” Koch said. “He got surrendered because they were having a hard time, they knew he could be in better hands with someone else.”
Stone is part of a concerning trend Ruff Start and other animal rescue organizations are facing. Ruff Start received a record 3,152 surrender applications in 2024, up from 1,117 in 2021. That doesn’t account for every animal; applications frequently include multiple pets or litters.
But Ruff Start had to turn away half of those applicants. It, like many rescues, can only take as many pets as people are willing to foster.
“We barely can answer the phone,” said Meghan Finch-Kleven, the operations manager at Last Hope Animal Rescue in Farmington. “People are begging with us to take their animals ... and you only have so much room.”
Reasons why someone may need to give up a pet include skyrocketing costs for essentials like vet care and food as well as issues around housing. Organizations across Minnesota are left overwhelmed, at capacity and fighting to keep pets in their homes.
Vet care out of reach for most owners
From last November through January, Gallup and PetSmart Charities spoke with 2,500 pet owners across the U.S. They found that 52% of pet owners skipped needed veterinary care in the last year. That includes 37% of owners who visited a vet, but declined recommended treatment.