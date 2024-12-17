Animal Humane Society prepared to rescue 300 animals. When agents returned, only 64 were alive.

On Oct. 21, deputies investigated a complaint from a person who had seen many dogs in small cages. Deputies discovered a strong odor from the property and days’ worth of feces in the kennels. During a follow-up visit Oct. 29 to check whether sanitation issues improved, deputies uncovered the severity of the situation and got a headcount of at least 250 cats and dogs, and many others roaming around. Again, the couple was given two weeks to address concerns. On Nov. 12, AHS accompanied deputies who saw fewer animals while those still there were emaciated. Officials then began planning to seize the remaining animals.