After decades with only one library, Minnesota’s third-largest city is looking into adding more

Minnesota’s third-largest city has had only one public library for decades, a two-story building downtown. That could soon change.
A consultant review has Rochester Public Library officials toying with the idea of opening more than one library site in town — a significant departure from the city’s efforts to expand its sole facility.
“Libraries should be an extension of a community,” said Bob Hopkins, a library board member. “Communities are where people are, and there aren’t a lot of families downtown.”
Consultants with Minneapolis-based MSR Design are recommending that Rochester experiment with what they’re calling satellites — not quite full buildings, but limited offerings like a children’s library storefront in Rochester communities to test out demand for a future branch.
Nothing is set in stone — recommendations will go before the Rochester City Council in mid-April, while MSR Design will finalize a report later this year. But the idea has library officials rethinking their priorities.
With almost 130,000 people sprawled over 55 square miles, Rochester is roughly the same geographical size as Minneapolis, with a little more than a quarter of its population.
Minneapolis has 15 library branches, while St. Paul has 13. Duluth, with about 90,000 residents, has three branches.
Rochester’s 85,000-square-foot library building opened in 1993 after a report five years earlier outlined increasing usage among the city’s growing population. The report also recommended a branch in the future, but Med City has stuck with one downtown building despite struggles with increasing usage and lack of space over the years.