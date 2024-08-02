Police raids shed light on Minnesota’s weak laws, fragmented oversight of animal rescues

When a state kennel inspector visited Happy Tails Rescue in Fridley in late 2022, she gave the organization a glowing report, detailing a facility in “immaculate” condition.
Just over 18 months later, police following up on an animal mistreatment tip raided the facility and found something else entirely: 15 dead cats and dogs alongside dozens of live animals, many of them suffering.
“If it was a child, you wouldn’t send a child back into a filthy, neglectful home where it was like kept in a closet and not treated well,” said former employee Suzy Coyer. “Children and animals are both voiceless, and they’re under our bidding.”
But Minnesota’s system of oversight for pet rescue organizations means it’s tough to ensure animals are being properly cared for. A Star Tribune review of the state’s animal rescue oversight system found:
- A loose network comprised of one state agency and multiple nonprofits that do not receive state funding are operating under outdated and weak state laws.
- The system depends on public complaints to detect animal mistreatment, but it’s not always clear who people should call.
- The at least 100 foster-based rescues that place animals in private homes are exempt from inspections and do not have to follow rules set for shelters.
“The animal welfare laws in Minnesota are incredibly weak,” said Kerry D’Amato, who leads Minnesota’s oldest foster rescue, Pet Haven. “The people who are in place to maybe make a difference don’t have the resources — the people, the funding, or the law — behind them to support what they need to do.”
Multiple proposals to change state laws have come before the Legislature, with more expected in 2025. But there isn’t agreement among advocates about the best route to take.