Bemidji man sentenced to 21 years in federal prison for distributing child porn over dark web

“Crimes involving the sexual abuse of children are incalculably serious,” Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa Kirkpatrick said in a statement, “For decades, believing he was protected by the dark web’s cloak of anonymity, Myran proudly trafficked in child sexual abuse material. He was deeply enmeshed in dark-web communities — sprawling criminal enterprises and flourishing online communities where offenders from around the world gather to normalize and encourage their sexual interest in children. This depraved behavior is sick, it is wrong, and it is not acceptable in Minnesota.”