Bemidji

Bemidji man sentenced to 21 years in federal prison for distributing child porn over dark web

Craig Myran, 47, faced four federal charges related to child pornography.

By Sarah Nelson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 3, 2025 at 2:58PM
The Warren E. Burger Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A Bemidji man was sentenced to 21 years in federal prison after he was convicted last year of charges related to child pornography, including sharing thousands of child sexual abuse images on the dark web.

Craig James Myran, 47, was handed down his two-decade prison sentence Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Eric Tostrud after a jury found him guilty last year of advertising, distributing and possessing child pornography. His prison term will be followed by 10 years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota said in a news release.

During trial, federal prosecutors introduced evidence of Myran’s yearslong participation on the dark web, included advertising over 100 images of two minors and making over 1,000 posts sharing child sexual abuse images through an account. FBI special agents identified Myran as the account holder during a search of several hard drives and a cellphone recovered from his home, according to court documents.

The evidence revealed that for years, Myran used an account with a unique username to make the posts on dark web accounts. He was convicted last November by a federal jury of advertising, distributing and possessing material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

“Crimes involving the sexual abuse of children are incalculably serious,” Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa Kirkpatrick said in a statement, “For decades, believing he was protected by the dark web’s cloak of anonymity, Myran proudly trafficked in child sexual abuse material. He was deeply enmeshed in dark-web communities — sprawling criminal enterprises and flourishing online communities where offenders from around the world gather to normalize and encourage their sexual interest in children. This depraved behavior is sick, it is wrong, and it is not acceptable in Minnesota.”

Federal prosecutors in sentencing documents said Myran’s activity extended to multiple dark websites, and he had previously produced child sexual abuse media by screen recording minors during webcam interactions.

about the writer

about the writer

Sarah Nelson

Reporter

Sarah Nelson is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Bemidji

See More

Bemidji

Bemidji man sentenced to 21 years in federal prison for distributing child porn over dark web

card image

Craig Myran, 47, faced four federal charges related to child pornography.

Outdoors

Canada says it won’t slap its new tariff on groceries carried in by visitors

card image

Greater Minnesota

Tolkkinen: Fergus Falls woman creates community, one bowl of soup at a time

Staff headshot
Karen Tolkkinen
card image