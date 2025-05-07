No more TurboTax? Minnesotans could file state income taxes for free under bill at Capitol

State legislators are advancing a plan that would allow taxpayers to electronically file their Minnesota income tax returns free of charge.
The provision is part of the mega House omnibus tax bill, which cleared the House Tax Committee on Tuesday.
Currently, only taxpayers with an adjusted gross income of up to $84,000 can electronically file their state returns for free. Others must use sometimes costly services like TurboTax.
“This is really important,” said bill co-sponsor Rep. Aisha Gomez, DFL-Minneapolis.
“We should not ... be farming out this function, this basic function of government,” she added, citing for-profit tax preparers’ practice of harvesting taxpayers’ personal information as motivating her push.
In 2023, state legislators set aside $5 million to develop the free tool meant to compliment the federal Direct File program created under President Joe Biden.
But earlier this year, Gov. Tim Walz proposed killing that plan because of a lack of ongoing funding to maintain it and shaky support for the federal program. Tax preparation companies have opposed the IRS’s Direct File since its inception and the Trump administration now plans to eliminate it completely, the AP reported in April.
But Gomez’s bill would keep Minnesota’s plans for a free filing system alive and pump an extra $2.4 million into its development through the 2027 fiscal year.