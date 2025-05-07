Cardinals to begin the solemn and secret voting ritual to elect a new pope

VATICAN CITY — With all the pomp, drama and solemnity that the Catholic Church can muster, 133 cardinals on Wednesday begin the secretive, centuries-old ritual to elect a successor to Pope Francis, opening the most geographically diverse conclave in the faith's 2,000-year history.
The cardinals, from 70 countries, will be sequestered from the outside world, their cellphones surrendered and airwaves around the Vatican jammed to prevent them from all communications until they find a new leader for the 1.4 billion-member church.
Francis named 108 of the 133 ''princes of the church,'' choosing many pastors in his image from far-flung countries like Mongolia, Sweden and Tonga that had never had a cardinal before.
His decision to surpass the usual limit of 120 cardinal electors and include younger ones from the ''global south'' — those often marginalized countries with lower economic clout — has injected an unusual degree of uncertainty in a process that is always full of mystery and suspense.
Many hadn't met one another until last week and lamented they needed more time to get to know one another, raising questions about how long it might take for one man to secure the two-thirds majority, or 89 ballots, necessary to become the 267th pope.
''Wait and see, a little patience, wait and see,'' said Cardinal Mario Zenari, the Vatican's ambassador to Syria as he arrived for the final day of pre-vote discussions.
A final Mass, then ‘All out'
The cardinals begin by participating in a final pre-conclave Mass in St. Peter's Basilica. The dean of the College of Cardinals, Giovanni Battista Re, celebrates the Mass, which is meant to pray for cardinals to find the wisdom, counsel and understanding to elect a worthy new shepherd.