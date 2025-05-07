Blue Cross of Minnesota CEO saw 34% pay increase to $4.3 million

The chief executive of Minnesota’s largest nonprofit health insurer saw her annual compensation grow by more than $1 million last year.
Eagan-based Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota reported total pay of $4.3 million in 2024 for CEO Dana Erickson, a 34% increase over compensation of $3.2 million the previous year.
The payout in 2024 included a salary of more than $1.3 million, a $2.6 million bonus and nearly $350,000 in other compensation, according to an April filing with state insurance regulators obtained by the Minnesota Star Tribune.
Blue Cross did not detail the performance metrics that drove the increase for Erickson, who was named chief executive in October 2021.
“Under Dana Erickson’s leadership, Blue Cross continues to advance our main goals of growing membership, reducing administrative costs and posting positive results,” the health insurer said in a statement.
“Many details behind the business goals that inform CEO total compensation are often competitive in nature,” Blue Cross said. “Due to the unique structure of Blue Cross as a tax-paying nonprofit, company performance is the result of competing for business and market share against other local nonprofits and national for-profit insurers.”
Like other health insurers, Blue Cross in recent years has seen a steady decline in profitability after reporting strong earnings in 2020 with utilization cuts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nonprofits often pay executive bonuses early in the calendar year, once final results are available for the previous 12-month period. At Blue Cross, membership in 2023 was flat year-over-year while operating income declined 40%.