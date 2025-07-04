Anderson: On anniversary of Leech Lake’s ‘Muskie Rampage,’ mystery remains — and a study begins

Seventy years ago this month, Leech Lake muskies went crazy.
Until that time, the big silvery fish barely gained notice from most of the lake’s anglers. Instead, walleyes were the lake’s major attraction.
But a stifling heat wave that settled over northern Minnesota in early July 1955 changed everything. Walleye action shut down, and Leech Lake muskies bit on everything anglers threw at them.
And didn’t throw at them: Reports of muskies tail-walking on the lake’s surface with jaws agape were common.
Jeff Arnold of Walker, Minn., which lies hard by the shores of Leech Lake, was 6 years old when the lake’s muskies began a feeding rampage that had never been seen before — or since.
“I think most of Leech’s tullibees, which are a primary food source for muskies, were killed by the heat wave,” Arnold said, “prompting the lake’s legendary muskie bite.”
Leech Lake fishing guide Warren Bridge was among the first to reap the spectacle’s rewards. Trolling a 6800-series jointed Creek Chub Pikie lure on Sunday morning, July 17, 1955, he quickly caught four big muskies.
Anglers in boats around him were similarly reeling in one toothy critter after another — so many that bait shops, wanting to ring their cash registers as often as possible, rented big lures by the hour, rather than selling them outright.