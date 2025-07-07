A livelihood attached to sports tends to work out better for those who get along with everyone. A veteran scribe can make this declaration from decades of observation and not necessarily based on practice.
There is a current visitor to the Twin Cities offering a fine example of this theory — that being Ron Coomer. He was a worthy player for the Twins during those beleaguered days of the late ’90s, then had one-year contracts with the Cubs, Yankees and Dodgers before retiring after the 2003 season.
Coomer was drafted by Oakland in the 14th round in 1987. He signed with the White Sox as a released player for the 1991 season and was traded to the Dodgers before the 1994 season. He truly enjoyed the rare air of Albuquerque, N.M., the home of L.A.’s Class AAA club. Coomer batted .338 with 22 home runs, and his 123 RBI led the Pacific Coast League.
There were several obstacles to a big-league promotion: The Dodgers had Eric Karros at first base, Tim Wallach and Dave Hansen as right-left options at third base, and then the MLB season was shut down by a players’ strike after the games of Aug. 11.
This became the first time since 1904 that there would not be a World Series, which was exactly four years longer than the last time the Chicago Cubs had won a World Series.
And why do we mention that? Well, as a tie-in to the good things that can happen when you’re a sports person who gets along with everyone — including staying silent in a radio booth as your Hall of Fame partner, Pat Hughes, describes the last out of the Cubs’ World Series championship in 2016.
The Twins had taken note of Coomer’s production at Albuquerque, and he was included in the list of suspects sent from the Dodgers to Minnesota to acquire starter Kevin Tapani and reliever Mark Guthrie on July 31, 1995.
The other Dodgers were pitchers Greg Hansell and José Parra and outfielder Chris Latham.