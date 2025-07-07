Coomer was drafted by Oakland in the 14th round in 1987. He signed with the White Sox as a released player for the 1991 season and was traded to the Dodgers before the 1994 season. He truly enjoyed the rare air of Albuquerque, N.M., the home of L.A.’s Class AAA club. Coomer batted .338 with 22 home runs, and his 123 RBI led the Pacific Coast League.