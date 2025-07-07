Duluth

Body of second missing vulnerable Cloquet adult found

Daniel Latterell and Jane Korpela, not seen since late May, were found dead in a remote part of Aitkin County. No foul play is suspected.

By Christa Lawler

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 7, 2025 at 9:23PM
Two Cloquet residents, missing since late May, were found dead in a remote area of Aitkin County. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The body of a Cloquet man, missing along with his girlfriend since late May, was recovered with the help of a drone on Monday in wet, dense brush in Aitkin County.

The remains of Daniel Joseph Latterell, 64, were found in a remote area about 1,100 feet from where deputies discovered his SUV and the remains of Jane Irene Korpela last week. Investigators do not suspect foul play.

Cloquet police described both as vulnerable adults. They were last seen on May 26 at a gas station near McGregor, Minn.

Latterell’s remains, like Korpela’s, will go to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for examination, according to a news release from the Cloquet Police Department.

After finding Korpela’s body, the Cloquet Police Department continued to assist search teams in the same remote area 2 miles north of Aitkin. Before finding Latterell, officers had discovered clothing of his at the site.

Christa Lawler

Duluth Reporter

Christa Lawler covers Duluth and surrounding areas for the Star Tribune.

