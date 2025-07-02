Greater Minnesota

Body of missing vulnerable Cloquet woman is found; boyfriend is still missing

Her remains were found alongside an SUV belonging to her boyfriend, also vulnerable, about an hour’s drive from Cloquet.

By Christa Lawler

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 2, 2025 at 3:11PM
The body of a missing Cloquet woman was found in a remote area of Aitkin County, according to the Cloquet Police Department. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The body of a 62-year-old Cloquet woman, who along with her boyfriend has been missing for more than a month, was found Sunday in a remote area near Aitkin, Minn.

Jane Irene Korpela and Daniel Joseph Latterell, 64, both considered vulnerable adults, were reported missing in late May. They were last been seen at a gas station near McGregor, Minn., on May 26.

The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office found Latterell’s Ford Escape in a wooded area 2 miles north of the town, according to a news release from the Cloquet Police Department. Korpela’s body, later identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office, was near the SUV.

Search teams combed the area with a police dog and drones and found clothing belonging to Latterell but have yet to find the missing man.

about the writer

about the writer

Christa Lawler

Duluth Reporter

Christa Lawler covers Duluth and surrounding areas for the Star Tribune. Sign up to receive the North Report newsletter at www.startribune.com/northreport.

See Moreicon

More from Greater Minnesota

See More

Greater Minnesota

Body of missing vulnerable Cloquet woman is found; boyfriend is still missing

card image

Her remains were found alongside an SUV belonging to her boyfriend, also vulnerable, about an hour’s drive from Cloquet.

Greater Minnesota

‘Grandma with a Camera’ captures drone footage of young bear suspected in honey theft

card image

Duluth

Duluth man accused of fatally stabbing his wife, then fleeing, is charged

card image