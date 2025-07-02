Body of missing vulnerable Cloquet woman is found; boyfriend is still missing

The body of a 62-year-old Cloquet woman, who along with her boyfriend has been missing for more than a month, was found Sunday in a remote area near Aitkin, Minn.
Jane Irene Korpela and Daniel Joseph Latterell, 64, both considered vulnerable adults, were reported missing in late May. They were last been seen at a gas station near McGregor, Minn., on May 26.
The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office found Latterell’s Ford Escape in a wooded area 2 miles north of the town, according to a news release from the Cloquet Police Department. Korpela’s body, later identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office, was near the SUV.
Search teams combed the area with a police dog and drones and found clothing belonging to Latterell but have yet to find the missing man.