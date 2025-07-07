Ramstad: Think cars and trucks have gotten expensive? Take a look at tractors.

America has moved on from the pandemic, but the industries that produce its vehicles haven’t.
Car and light truck sales rose 2.5% through June, and 2025 could wind up the best year in volume since before the pandemic.
But that volatile era changed the industry and its consumers, and unit sales this year will still be around 1 million fewer than the nearly 17 million vehicles sold in 2019.
Another vehicle industry common to many Minnesotans has seen even more drama over the past half decade: farm tractors.
Many of the same influences are at play, including tariffs and interest rates. But the business cycle of the farm equipment industry is shaped by swings in farm income, which in turn is shaped by the uncontrollable force of weather.
Farm income grew from 2016 through 2022, even in the pandemic. But it fell both of the last two years, leading to an abrupt plunge in demand for tractors and other equipment.
It’s a fresh distortion to a business that Greg Peterson of Rochester, founder of the “Machinery Pete” website, has been tracking for 35 years. And all of these changes ultimately have an effect on the prices consumers pay for food.
“If you talk to any farmer, you know the price of new equipment has continually risen,” Peterson said. “Through the pandemic, with the supply chain mess, those price increases were astronomical.”