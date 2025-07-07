Minnesota couple used ‘only warning system they had’ to save others from raging Texas floodwaters

A Minnesota couple staying in a Texas campground not only escaped death from the devastating river flooding over the July Fourth weekend but likely saved others as well, according to their family.
Lyle Glenna, 78, and wife, Sue Glenna, 68, of Chisago City, “were completely devastated by the flooding, [but] they were able to walk away with their lives, and the clothes on their backs,” wrote daughter-in-law Gina Glenna in an online fundraising campaign started on their behalf.
Gina Glenna said some of her in-laws’ friends “were swept away” by the flooding, which left many dozens dead and still more missing.
The retirees were asleep in the HTR campground, between Kerrville and Ingram where they have been spending part of each year living and working, when they got word about 4:45 a.m. Friday from the Fire Department about the fast-approaching Guadalupe River floodwaters, said son Wes Glenna.
“She grabbed my dad, who’s had heart issues” and suffered an attack in the midst of the moment, Wes Glenna said. “They drove around in their two vehicles and honked their horns as loud as they could for as long as they could. ... It was the only warning system they had at their disposal.”
The son said his parents soon “went to the top of the hill and watched it all float away. Then the rescue started.”
Wes Glenna said he was heartened to read a social media post from one person who credited his parents for saving an entire family.
“To the people that were driving through the campground honking the horns on y’all’s vehicles ... I wanna say how thankful and grateful I am for y’all doing that,” wrote Daryl Kallio. “I woke up to the honking, got out of bed, and checked to see what was going on.