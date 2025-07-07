Greater Minnesota

Minnesota couple used ‘only warning system they had’ to save others from raging Texas floodwaters

The husband and wife raced to their vehicles and honked out a warning to others in the campground, their son said.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 7, 2025 at 9:51PM
Lyle and Sue Glenna (With permission from GoFundMe)

A Minnesota couple staying in a Texas campground not only escaped death from the devastating river flooding over the July Fourth weekend but likely saved others as well, according to their family.

Lyle Glenna, 78, and wife, Sue Glenna, 68, of Chisago City, “were completely devastated by the flooding, [but] they were able to walk away with their lives, and the clothes on their backs,” wrote daughter-in-law Gina Glenna in an online fundraising campaign started on their behalf.

Gina Glenna said some of her in-laws’ friends “were swept away” by the flooding, which left many dozens dead and still more missing.

The retirees were asleep in the HTR campground, between Kerrville and Ingram where they have been spending part of each year living and working, when they got word about 4:45 a.m. Friday from the Fire Department about the fast-approaching Guadalupe River floodwaters, said son Wes Glenna.

“She grabbed my dad, who’s had heart issues” and suffered an attack in the midst of the moment, Wes Glenna said. “They drove around in their two vehicles and honked their horns as loud as they could for as long as they could. ... It was the only warning system they had at their disposal.”

The son said his parents soon “went to the top of the hill and watched it all float away. Then the rescue started.”

Wes Glenna said he was heartened to read a social media post from one person who credited his parents for saving an entire family.

“To the people that were driving through the campground honking the horns on y’all’s vehicles ... I wanna say how thankful and grateful I am for y’all doing that,” wrote Daryl Kallio. “I woke up to the honking, got out of bed, and checked to see what was going on.

“It was because of y’all, my family, myself, our friend that was camping with us and her kids are all here today. You guys/gals are the ones that saved out lives. Thank you so much.”

Lyle Glenna was scheduled to leave the hospital sometime Monday. For now, he and his wife are staying in one of two hilltop cabins above the campground, which had a recreational vehicle park, permanent residences and cabins.

The raging flash floods — among the nation’s worst in decades — slammed into riverside camps and homes, pulling sleeping people out of their cabins, tents and trailers and dragging them for miles past floating tree trunks and automobiles. Some survivors were found clinging to trees.

About 13 miles to the southwest of the HTR campground, the Camp Mystic all-girls Christian summer retreat announced it lost 27 campers and counselors to the floodwaters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

