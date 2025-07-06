Twin Cities Suburbs

Apple Valley police investigate death of man found on sidewalk

Police are asking residents near the scene to review any exterior camera footage between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Sunday.

By Sarah Ritter

July 6, 2025 at 8:49PM

Apple Valley police are investigating the death of a man who was found bloodied and lying on a sidewalk early Sunday morning.

At 3:12 a.m. on Sunday, Apple Valley officers were dispatched to the intersection of Pennock Avenue and 138th Street W. after receiving a report of a person lying on the sidewalk. Officers found a man covered in blood, according to a release.

The man was declared dead at the scene. His identity had not been released as of Sunday afternoon.

Police are continuing to investigate. Officers are asking anyone who lives near the scene and has exterior cameras to review footage between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. and to contact the Apple Valley Police Department with any information at 952-322-2323.

