Epstein 'client list' doesn't exist, Justice Department says, walking back theory Bondi had promoted

WASHINGTON — Jeffrey Epstein did not maintain a ''client list,'' the Justice Department acknowledged Monday as it said no more files related to the wealthy financier's sex trafficking investigation would be made public despite promises from Attorney General Pam Bondi that had raised the expectations of conservative influencers and conspiracy theorists.
The acknowledgment that the well-connected Epstein did not have a list of clients to whom underage girls were trafficked represents a public walk-back of a theory that the Trump administration had helped promote, with Bondi suggesting in a Fox News interview earlier this year that such a document was ''sitting on my desk'' for review.
Even as it released video from inside a New York jail meant to definitively prove that Epstein killed himself, the department also said in a memo that it was refusing to release other evidence investigators had collected. Bondi for weeks had suggested more material was going to be revealed — "It's a new administration and everything is going to come out to the public,'' she said at one point — after a first document dump she had hyped angered President Donald Trump's base by failing to deliver revelations.
That episode, in which conservative internet personalities were invited to the White House in February and provided with binders marked ''The Epstein Files: Phase 1'' and ''Declassified" that contained documents that had largely already been in the public domain, has spurred far-right influencers to lambast and deride Bondi.
After the first release fell flat, Bondi said officials were poring over a ''truckload'' of previously withheld evidence she said had been handed over by the FBI. In a March TV interview, she claimed the Biden administration ''sat on these documents, no one did anything with them,'' adding: ''Sadly these people don't believe in transparency, but I think more unfortunately, I think a lot of them don't believe in honesty.''
But after a months-long review of evidence in the government's possession, the Justice Department determined that no ''further disclosure would be appropriate or warranted,'' the memo says. The department noted that much of the material was placed under seal by a court to protect victims and ''only a fraction" of it ''would have been aired publicly had Epstein gone to trial.''
The two-page memo bore the logos of the Justice Department and the FBI but was not signed by any individual official.
''One of our highest priorities is combatting child exploitation and bringing justice to victims," the memo says. Perpetuating unfounded theories about Epstein serves neither of those ends."