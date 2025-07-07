Genevieve Furtner took a glob of hundreds of fish eggs from a jar, placed it on top of a mesh screen and pushed a few clear, yellow eggs through it and into a pail of water.
Live muskie eggs have to be separated from the gray, dead ones taken over by fungi or they would die too.
With only an old fan to move the humid air, fungus spreads easily inside the state’s oldest fish hatchery, she explained, so she must perform the delicate task of separating more than 20,000 eggs.
By the end of this year, Furtner and her staff of just one other person will have raised about 42,000 muskies and 6 million walleye to stock Minnesota lakes. Described by Gov. Tim Walz as the “Queen of Walleye,” Furtner sometimes works at all hours to keep the old hatchery running.
“I don’t like the thought of, ‘I’m at home right now while these eggs are sitting in buckets and dying,’” she said, pointing to a nearly microscopic body in the center of an egg. “They’re alive in there.”
The space where Furtner works needs improvement, some advocates and lawmakers say. In a drab basement in the DNR’s Central Region Headquarters on the east side of St. Paul, the fish lab has duct-taped pipes and black mold growing in corners, said Mark Holsten, a former DNR commissioner who is now the executive director of the nonprofit MN-FISH.
In a state that gets $31 million annually in fishing licenses and stamps, he and other advocates argue, Minnesota’s oldest fish hatchery should be upgraded.
“Being that we are the state of fishing, we think the facility should reflect how important that is in Minnesota,” Holsten said. “The St. Paul hatchery does not reflect that.”