Goalie Alec Smir helps Minnesota United tie Holstein Kiel 0-0 in club friendly

Minnesota United began a stretch of four matches in 10 days by playing to a 0-0 tie with German team Holstein Kiel in a club friendly Monday night at Allianz Field.
The Loons lineup featured Alec Smir at goalkeeper and players from Minnesota United FC 2. Among those were Samuel Shashoua, Curt Calov, Hoyeon Jung, Loic Mesanvi, Darius Randell and Momoh Kamara. Jung left the match early in the second half after suffering an apparent knee injury.
Holstein Kiel plays in the German Bundesliga 2, whose regular season begins Aug. 1.
All four of the Loons’ matches in the 10-day window will be at Allianz Field.
On Tuesday night, the Loons will host the MLS Chicago Fire in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals. The Loons defeated St. Louis 3-2 in the U.S. Open Cup on May 21 to reach the quarterfinals.
The winner between the Loons and Chicago will advance to the semifinals to play the winner of Tuesday’s quarterfinal match between San Jose and Austin.
On Saturday, the Loons return to MLS play against San Jose. On July 16, Los Angeles FC visits Allianz Field.