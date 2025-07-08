Loons

Goalie Alec Smir helps Minnesota United tie Holstein Kiel 0-0 in club friendly

The Loons began a stretch of four matches in 10 days by playing to a 0-0 tie with German team Holstein Kiel on Monday night at Allianz Field.

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 8, 2025 at 3:57AM
Goalkeeper Alec Smir, pictured above in 2022, helped the Loons tie German team Holstein Kiel 0-0 in a club friendly Monday night at Allianz Field. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota United began a stretch of four matches in 10 days by playing to a 0-0 tie with German team Holstein Kiel in a club friendly Monday night at Allianz Field.

The Loons lineup featured Alec Smir at goalkeeper and players from Minnesota United FC 2. Among those were Samuel Shashoua, Curt Calov, Hoyeon Jung, Loic Mesanvi, Darius Randell and Momoh Kamara. Jung left the match early in the second half after suffering an apparent knee injury.

Holstein Kiel plays in the German Bundesliga 2, whose regular season begins Aug. 1.

All four of the Loons’ matches in the 10-day window will be at Allianz Field.

MLS standings

On Tuesday night, the Loons will host the MLS Chicago Fire in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals. The Loons defeated St. Louis 3-2 in the U.S. Open Cup on May 21 to reach the quarterfinals.

The winner between the Loons and Chicago will advance to the semifinals to play the winner of Tuesday’s quarterfinal match between San Jose and Austin.

On Saturday, the Loons return to MLS play against San Jose. On July 16, Los Angeles FC visits Allianz Field.

Joel Rippel

News Assistant

Joel Rippel writes about sports for the Star Tribune.

