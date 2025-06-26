Greater Minnesota

First of two St. Peter sex offender residents who escaped is sentenced for his unexcused absence

Both men have long histories of sex offenses, according to court records. They fled from the facility’s less restrictive area.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 26, 2025 at 3:12PM
Pexton Hall houses the majority of those committed to the MSOP at St. Peter. (Jim Gehrz/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

One of two longtime residents who escaped in separate breakouts last month from a low-security section of the Minnesota Sex Offender Program facility in St. Peter was given probation for his unapproved departure.

Beau-Jacob Edward Zimmer, 45, was sentenced Wednesday in Nicollet County District Court to a year’s probation after pleading guilty to a felony escape charge in connection with him cutting off his ankle monitor with a kitchen knife on May 9 and pedaling away from the treatment center on a bicycle.

That same morning, law enforcement was told of a “suspicious male walking on a road” a few miles from the facility, the charges read. Two officers found Zimmer and arrested him without incident. The knife was in his sweatshirt pocket, the complaint said.

A petition filed in Washington County District Court in 2015 to have Zimmer civilly committed to the sex offender program noted his history of sexual offenses that started when he was 11 and continued into adulthood. His first victims were girls as young as 3 years old. He also sexually assaulted a 9-year-old boy he was babysitting, the petition read.

At age 14, he attempted to sexually assault a 46-year-old woman on a Burnsville walking path and also broke into two women’s homes and stole intimate apparel, according to the petition.

Once an adult, additional assaults involved lewd behavior during indecent exposure on college campuses and elsewhere, the filing said.

On May 16, 54-year-old Steven Loren Edwards allegedly escaped from the facility by putting a dummy in his bed and strapping it with his GPS ankle bracelet.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Edwards, St. Peter facility staff notified police that he was missing. His roommate told staff that Edwards, a resident since October 2011, needed to be checked on because he appeared to have been in bed for quite some time without moving.

Staff went to the room and discovered a dummy in the bed. It was wearing his ankle monitor.

State investigators determined Edwards went to a laundromat that night and got a ride from a stranger to Albert Lea, Minn. He stayed overnight in an Albert Lea hotel before buying a vehicle there. The complaint did not reveal how Edwards paid for the vehicle.

Police were alerted that the vehicle was in Missouri, where Edwards’ mother lives. Police in southwestern Missouri’s Webb City went to the mother’s home, saw the vehicle parked outside and arrested Edwards on May 18.

Edwards, also charged with felony escape, is due back in court on Monday.

The Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) disclosed that the two men fled from the MSOP facility’s Community Preparation Services (CPS), an unlocked treatment setting that gives residents varying levels of freedom to move about the grounds unescorted.

Zimmer and Edwards both remain under the jurisdiction of the sex offender treatment program, which is operated by the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS). The Minnesota Star Tribune on Thursday requested an update on where the agency has the two men housed.

The DHS said the escapes from CPS are a first for the program in its 17 years. CPS is for clients in the later stages of treatment who have progressed enough that they can safely continue treatment outside of the facility‘s secure setting. Residents are moved to CPS only with court permission, the DHS said.

