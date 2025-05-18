Search continues for man who escaped St. Peter sex offender treatment facility

Police are asking the public for help finding a man who escaped from a sex offender treatment facility in St. Peter.
Steven Loren Edwards, 53, was last seen at the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center Campus Friday around 7 p.m., the St. Peter Police Department wrote on Facebook. After learning he was missing Saturday at 5:20 p.m., officers began searching the area for him.
An update on Facebook late Saturday night states Edwards hadn’t yet been found, though he was spotted in the city of Albert Lea earlier that day. He acquired a 2004 silver Dodge Stratus with a temporary license of 03900353, the post states.
A spokesman for the St. Peter Police Department said there were no additional updates on the investigation Sunday morning.
According to the department, Edwards was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, and black tennis shoes. He’s a bald, white man who weighs roughly 265 pounds and stands 5 feet and 6 inches tall, with a white goatee and blue eyes.
If people see Edwards, they should not approach him and instead call 911, authorities said. The department will continue to post updates on Facebook.
Earlier this month, a different man escaped from the Minnesota Sex Offender Program facility. On May 9, Beau-Jacob Edward Zimmer took off from the facility around 1:30 a.m. and was captured just after 7 a.m., the St. Peter Police Department said.