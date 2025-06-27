Review: The Killers don’t short-change ticketholders in St. Paul gig for Wells Fargo

It was a perfect night for more playful, showy, Vegas-style glitz and glamor, and for the many call-and-response singalongs with the very responsive crowd. Those moments came during a brightly lit “Read My Mind,” the disco-y groover “The Man” and the ever-unbeatable zenith of every Killers concert, “All These Things That I’ve Done.” That one was complimented by a hard blast of confetti big enough to fill the band’s more standard concert setting in arenas.