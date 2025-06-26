More rain and possible tornadoes on tap for southern Minnesota, thunderstorms for metro

Southern Minnesota is bracing for another day of rain and the possibility of severe weather after soaking rains and several possible tornadoes touched down in the area Wednesday.
Thunderstorms are likely on Thursday in the Twin Cities, where torrential rains on Wednesday caused some roads to flood, but little damage was reported.
At least one farm near Hartland, Minn. in Freeborn County sustained heavy damage when an apparent twister touched down Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
A moist environment created conditions favorable for storms and tornadoes, said National Weather Service meteorologist Joe Calderone. In all, at least 10 tornadoes were reported across southern Minnesota Wednesday, including near Hartland, Alden, Ellendale, Zumbro Falls, Lake City, Hokah, Bratsberg and Freeborn.
Nothing was officially confirmed, Calderone said, but the Weather Service received pictures showing tornadoes dancing across the landscape.
The area was under a marginal risk for severe weather Wednesday and is again on Thursday, Calderone said.
In the metro, hefty rain totals reported by volunteer observers included 3.5 inches in Brooklyn Park, 3.87 inches in Forest Lake, 3.8 inches in Roseville and 4.2 in Coon Rapids and Robbinsdale.
Another round of rain is on tap for Thursday with some pockets of heavy rains, “but not as much as yesterday,” Calderone said,