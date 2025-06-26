News & Politics

More rain and possible tornadoes on tap for southern Minnesota, thunderstorms for metro

At least one farm near Hartland, Minn. in Freeborn County sustained damage when an apparent twister touched down Wednesday afternoon.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 26, 2025 at 11:59AM
Rain collects at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis, Minn. on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. ] REBECCA VILLAGRACIA • rebecca.villagracia@startribune.com (Rebecca Villagracia/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Southern Minnesota is bracing for another day of rain and the possibility of severe weather after soaking rains and several possible tornadoes touched down in the area Wednesday.

Thunderstorms are likely on Thursday in the Twin Cities, where torrential rains on Wednesday caused some roads to flood, but little damage was reported.

At least one farm near Hartland, Minn. in Freeborn County sustained heavy damage when an apparent twister touched down Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

A moist environment created conditions favorable for storms and tornadoes, said National Weather Service meteorologist Joe Calderone. In all, at least 10 tornadoes were reported across southern Minnesota Wednesday, including near Hartland, Alden, Ellendale, Zumbro Falls, Lake City, Hokah, Bratsberg and Freeborn.

Nothing was officially confirmed, Calderone said, but the Weather Service received pictures showing tornadoes dancing across the landscape.

The area was under a marginal risk for severe weather Wednesday and is again on Thursday, Calderone said.

In the metro, hefty rain totals reported by volunteer observers included 3.5 inches in Brooklyn Park, 3.87 inches in Forest Lake, 3.8 inches in Roseville and 4.2 in Coon Rapids and Robbinsdale.

Another round of rain is on tap for Thursday with some pockets of heavy rains, “but not as much as yesterday,” Calderone said,

about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

