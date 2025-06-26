“Today marks the federal takedown of yet another dangerous criminal organization. And we will not stop,” said acting U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson. “The Big Sip drug trafficking organization wreaked havoc at 36th and Penn, bringing guns, violence, and deadly fentanyl to neighborhood apartment buildings. The law abiding people of Minneapolis deserve better. I am proud of the federal, state, and local team that came together to protect the neighborhood from this fentanyl trafficking organization.”