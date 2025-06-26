Instead of a first job, these teen brothers started a hot dog cart

It all started with the pickles.
A jar had been sitting in the back of the fridge untouched for some time when Sam and Janna Fischer’s youngest son, Viggo, decided to put them to good use. He made relish — three different kinds — and it was good. Really good.
“It was like all distinct different flavors, and I just kind of said ‘If we can this stuff, we can get a cottage food license and you guys can go sell it at farmers markets,” said Sam Fischer.
It was December 2023, and older brother Sev was hunting for his first job. As the family bounced around the relish idea, it morphed into a way to give the Roseville teens their first job and a crash course in entrepreneurship along the way. They would open a hot dog cart and, in a nod to how their story unfolded, call themselves the Relish Brothers.
First, they needed a food-handling license. Most hot dog carts on the market couldn’t meet Minnesota’s strict requirements, like having hot water and four different sinks — three for dishes, one for handwashing. So they had one custom-built.
“We went to Michigan with a couple of buddies and picked it up, and then had a 13-hour car ride home with a hot dog cart behind us,” Sev said.
Next step: Find the right hot dog. Over the course of a month, they tried 30 different hot dogs from across the country.
“We wanted the hot dog to be a perfect hot dog that sticks out the end of the bun, and it’s, like, crispy and then juicy, so it crunches when you take a bite,” Sev said.