Minnesota addiction treatment provider to pay $18.5M in Medicaid kickback settlement

Minneapolis addiction services provider Nuway Alliance will pay $18.5 million to resolve allegations it submitted fraudulent claims to Medicaid, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota said Thursday.
Nuway, a nonprofit organization offering treatment for substance use disorder and mental health problems, was accused of violating federal anti-kickback rules in compensating Medicaid patients who sought intensive outpatient treatment between January 2019 and February 2025, federal prosecutors said in a news release. Patients received housing subsidies if they participated in treatment, which Medicaid payments largely funded.
The settlement is not an admission of guilt, and Nuway’s lawyer said he believes the provider didn’t violate any law. But the nonprofit said in a statement that it “chose to pay money to the government over time to preserve their mission of treating patients with substance use disorder, now focusing exclusively on” inpatient care.
The provider also settled allegations of submitting false Medicaid claims for outpatient treatment it failed to provide by billing a single unit of a patient’s time twice.
The fraud has amounted to millions of dollars since 2018, prosecutors added.
Temporary Human Services Commissioner Shireen Gandhi of the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS), which investigated Nuway alongside the U.S. attorney, said in statement that “overbilling Medicaid while shortchanging clients is indefensible.”
“Today’s settlement not only requires Nuway to make a substantial payback to taxpayers,” Gandhi said, “it protects the rights of clients to choose a provider that is right for them and receive the services being billed.”
Thousands of Minnesotans rely on Nuway’s programs every year. The provider previously sued the DHS, which halted Medicaid payments for the service due to the fraud allegation, as it said the action would destroy its program, which is the largest in the state. A judge allowed the DHS to stop payments.