Judge allows DHS to halt Medicaid payments to addiction treatment provider Nuway

Addiction treatment provider Nuway is poised to shutter a program that serves and helps house thousands of Minnesotans a year, after a federal judge decided Tuesday to allow the state to continue its plan to halt funding to the nonprofit that’s under investigation for fraud.
The state Department of Human Services had planned to suspend Medicaid payments for Nuway’s intensive outpatient treatment program last Friday, citing a “credible allegation of fraud.” The U.S. Department of Justice has been investigating Nuway for years, and state officials have been warning for about a year that they planned to pause funding amid concerns.
With the funding cutoff approaching, Nuway sought a federal injunction to block DHS from withholding the Medicaid reimbursements. They said suspension of those payments would mean they couldn’t afford to keep offering their intensive outpatient treatment services with housing — the largest program of its kind in the state.
“The Court is deeply concerned with the plight of NUWAY’s patients, who may suffer irreparable harm by the temporary payment withholds. But in the Court’s opinion, NUWAY’s argument that it has a protected interest in the payments does not have a fair chance of prevailing on the merits,” Senior U.S. District Judge John Tunheim wrote in his decision Tuesday.
Nuway’s attorney Manda Sertich argued at a hearing Thursday that state law gives them the right to a contested hearing before payments are withheld. Tunheim stated that while providing a contested case proceeding before withholding payments would be a much fairer process, it is not what current law requires.
“It is not overly dramatic to say the payment withholds could result in relapses and could even result in deaths,” Sertich said last week. She pointed to employees who work with people in recovery who packed into the courtroom and said their clients come first, and “this is nothing sort of a crisis for them.”
Tunheim encouraged a swift resolution to the investigation into alleged fraud, but said the state’s interest in preserving the integrity of the Medicaid program and protecting the public from fraud is also important.
Assistant Attorney General Scott Ikeda said at last week’s hearing that the state was firmly within their rights to stop the Medicaid payments.
“The department has an obligation to protect tax payer money,” Ikeda said. “It has a credible allegation of fraud. It wants to pause payments while that investigation proceeds. The court should allow the government to pursue that public policy.”
Fraud concerns
Nuway says it has offered the outpatient treatment with housing help program for more than a decade. The program, which currently supports hundreds of people, provides participants with a housing stipend of up to $700 a month to allow them to live in a sober recovery residence.
Claims of fraud have centered on two themes: problematic billing practices and concerns that the housing payments may be used to improperly entice clients and amount to illegal kickbacks.
DHS generally stated that the credible fraud allegations include “billing for services not provided as billed, inducing services through illegal kickbacks, failing to return overpayments, submitting claims for which reimbursement was not entitled, and inadequate documentation of services.”
At the court battle approached, some people who work in addiction services — including several people who run recovery residences that partner with Nuway — warned that the closure of the major program could make it more difficult for people to get needed support to remain sober and move past homelessness.
DHS officials said they have been working with partners to prepare for the potential program closure, and stated in court documents they believe other treatment providers can take on most or all of the recipients from Nuway’s program.
At Thursday’s hearing, Tunheim weighed the arguments, asking how the closing would impact individuals in treatment and whether that was even part of the legal calculus being considered by the court. He wondered how long the temporary pause of payments could last and if the uncertainty around that was of concern.
“It’s a relevant consideration,” Tunheim said. “Two week pause is different than a one year or two year pause.”
A temporary suspension of payments must continue until either the agency or prosecuting authorities determine there’s not enough evidence of fraud or the legal proceedings related to the alleged fraud wrap up, DHS noted in court documents.
Ikeda said they were not shuttering Nuway or stopping them from operating, they were simply stopping a certain kind of government payment. He said just because Nuway said that is 90% of their revenue is not of concern to DHS.
