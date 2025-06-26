Woman dies days after she was shot in vehicle driving on I-394 in Minneapolis

A woman has died in the hospital days after she and another woman were shot in Minneapolis while driving on I-394 heading west out of the city.
Minneapolis officers from the First Precinct responded about 10:40 p.m. June 22 to HCMC after two women drove themselves to the Minneapolis hospital, according to a Thursday police news release.
A preliminary investigation found that the women were inside a vehicle traveling west on Interstate 394 in Minneapolis, near where the freeway passes Penn Avenue S., when someone shot into their vehicle. After realizing they had been struck by gunfire, they drove to the hospital.
One woman had an apparent life-threatening gunshot wound while the other had a non life-threatening gunshot wound. The news release did not specify which woman was driving.
The woman with the more serious injury died in the hospital Wednesday, three days after the shooting, Minneapolis police said.
“Two families have had their lives forever changed by gun violence,” Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said in the release. “One of those families had hope that their loved one would recover and experienced further tragedy when that hope was lost. Our investigators will not let her family lose the hope that whoever is responsible will be brought to justice.”
Minneapolis police are still investigating to determine the circumstances of the shooting. No arrests have been made.
The shooting brings the city’s homicide total to 27 for 2025, according to a Minnesota Star Tribune database.