Businesses near George Floyd Square sued Minneapolis for damages. A judge again dismissed the lawsuit.

A Hennepin County judge last week dismissed a lawsuit filed by several business owners who argued the city of Minneapolis was at fault for the declining revenue and real estate value of their businesses in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder.
In November, five businesses located at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue near where Floyd was killed by police in 2020, demanded the city begin eminent domain proceedings to take over their properties and pay $30 million in damages.
They argued the city’s actions, such as erecting barricades, after Floyd’s murder and the subsequent civil unrest isolated in the area that is known as George Floyd Square, have contributed to increased public safety issues.
The lawsuit was the second failed attempt by a group that included the owners of Cup Foods seeking compensation from the city. The first, filed in 2023, sought $1.5 million in damages under similar allegations, but it did not seek to compel eminent domain proceedings. That suit was dismissed.
Judge Edward T. Wahl, who presided over both lawsuits, recently dismissed the second one with prejudice, meaning business owners cannot refile the suit with the same claims.
Wahl ruled that the city’s effect on the economic fallout was limited and that the city’s actions reflected temporary and discretionary public safety measures.
The businesses behind the suit are 3759 Chicago Av., LLC; Cup Foods, Inc.; Menthol Tobacco, LLC; NMA Investments, LLC; and Southside Electronics, Inc. The Star Tribune was unable to reach an attorney for comment Thursday.
In a statement, Minneapolis City Attorney Kristyn Anderson said, “We are pleased with this outcome and applaud the work done by members of our team to see this through.”