Embrace Minnesota’s growing seasons at these 76 markets

No matter where you are in the Twin Cities metro, there’s a market near you waiting to be discovered.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 4, 2025 at 11:30AM
Pat Patnode gathers strawberries for customers at the Minneapolis Farmers Market on Sunday June 1, 2025. Pat has worked at the market for more than 50 years. (Jerry Holt)

Farmers markets aren’t just for vegetables anymore, although that’s still one of our favorite reasons to visit. Depending on the location, you’re likely to find all manner of makers, from spices to sourdough, as well as food trucks, live entertainment and crowds of people happy to be spending time outdoors.

While we all have our favorite spots, why not take advantage of the other markets Minnesota has to offer? Here are dozens to check out. Or, find the market nearest to you with our updated Map Your Market tool. Be sure to save the link to make the most of the growing season.

Minneapolis

Audubon Farmers Market: Thu. 4-7 p.m., June 5-Oct. 16. 2800 NE. Johnson St., Mpls. facebook.com/audubonfarmersmarket

Four Sisters Farmers Market: Thu. 11 a.m.-3 p.m., June 5-Oct. 30. 1414 E. Franklin Av., Mpls. facebook.com/foursistersmarket

Kingfield Farmers Market: Sun. 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., through Oct. 26. 4055 Nicollet Av. S. (Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park), Mpls. neighborhoodrootsmn.org

Linden Hills Farmers Market: Sun. 10 a.m.-1 p.m., through Oct. 26. 2813 W. 43rd St. (Settergren’s of Linden Hills), Mpls. lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org

Midtown Farmers Market: Sat. 9 a.m.-2 p.m., through October. 2225 E. Lake St., Mpls. corcoranmpls.org

Mill City Farmers Market: Sat. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. through September, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in October. 750 S. 2nd St., Mpls. millcityfarmersmarket.org

Minneapolis Farmers Market: Wed.-Fri. 7 a.m.-1 p.m, Sat.-Sun. 6 a.m.-1 p.m., through Oct. 31. 312 E. Lyndale Av. N., Mpls. mplsfarmersmarket.com

Nokomis Farmers Market: Wed. 4-8 p.m. (closes at 7:30 p.m. in September), June 11-Sept. 24. 5167 Chicago Av. S., Mpls. neighborhoodrootsmn.org

Northeast Farmers Market: Sat. 9 a.m.-1 p.m., through Oct. 11. 629 NE. 2nd St. (St. Boniface Catholic Church), Mpls. northeastmarket.org

Northeast Farmers Market Night Market: Last Thu. of the month 6-8 p.m. (June 26, July 31, Aug. 28, Sept. 25). 1325 NE. Quincy St. (Earl Giles), Mpls. northeastmarket.org

The People’s Market: Every other Fri. 3-7 p.m., June 20-Oct. 10. 2027 W. Broadway (the Plaza at the Capri), Mpls. facebook.com

Southwest Farmers Market: Sat. 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., through Oct. 25. 5025 Knox Av. S. (Mount Olivet Lutheran Church), Mpls. neighborhoodrootsmn.org

TheNEWmpls Farmers Market: Every other Thu. 3-7 p.m., June 12–Sept. 18. 2708 E. Lake St. (the Coliseum), Mpls. thenewmpls.com

Uptown Farmers Market: Thu. 4-8 p.m., June 12-Sept. 25. W. Lake Street and Girard Avenue S., Mpls. uptownmarket.org

St. Paul

Como Park Farmers Market: Thu. 2-6 p.m., through Oct. 30. 1545 N. Hamline Av., St. Paul. stpaulfarmersmarket.com

Hmongtown Marketplace Farmers Market: Daily 9 a.m.-7 p.m., through Oct. 31. 217 Como Av., St. Paul. hmongtownmarketplace.com

MidCity Farmers Market: Wed. 4-8 p.m., through Sept. 24. 693 Raymond Av. (MidCity Kitchen), St. Paul. midcitykitchen.com

South St. Paul Farmers Market: Wed. 2-6 p.m., June 11-Oct. 29. 1151 Southview Blvd. (Wakota Federal Credit Union), South St. Paul. stpaulfarmersmarket.com

St. Paul Farmers Market: Sat. 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Sun. 8 a.m.-1 p.m., through Oct. 26. 290 E. 5th St., St. Paul. stpaulfarmersmarket.com

St. Paul Farmers Market at 7th Place Mall: Wed. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., through July 30. 1 W. 7th Place, St. Paul. stpaulfarmersmarket.com

St. Paul Farmers Market at House of Hope: Fri. 1:15-5 p.m., through Oct. 31. 760 Summit Av., St. Paul. stpaulfarmersmarket.com

St. Paul Farmers Market at Securian Financial: Wed. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Aug. 6-27. 400 N. Robert St., St. Paul. stpaulfarmersmarket.com

West St. Paul Farmers Market at Signal Hills: Fri. 8 a.m.-noon, June 6-Oct. 31. 1225 S. Robert St. (Signal Hills Shopping Center), West St. Paul. stpaulfarmersmarket.com

Suburbs

Andover Farmers Market: Tue. 2-6 p.m., through Oct. 28. Riverdale Church, 3210 Bunker Lake Blvd. NW., Andover. stpaulfarmersmarket.com

Apple Valley Farmers Market: Sat. 8 a.m.-1 p.m., June 7-Oct. 25. Apple Valley Municipal Center, 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley. stpaulfarmersmarket.com

Blaine Farmers Market: Sat. 8 a.m.-noon, Tue. 3-6 p.m., June 14-October. Church of St. Timothy, 707 89th Av. NE., Blaine. anokacountygrowersassociation.com

Bloomington Farmers Market: Sat. 8 a.m.-1 p.m., June 7-Oct. 18. Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington. bloomingtonmn.gov

Brooklyn Park Farmers Market: Wed. 1-6 p.m., July 9-Oct. 8. North Hennepin Community College, 7411 85th Av. N., Brooklyn Park. brooklynpark.org

Burnsville Farmers Market at Mary, Mother of the Church: Thu. 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., through Oct. 30. Mary, Mother of the Church, 3333 E. Cliff Road, Burnsville. stpaulfarmersmarket.com

Burnsville Farmers Market at the Senior Center: Sat. 8 a.m.-1 p.m., June 14-Oct. 25. Burnsville Senior Center, 200 W. Burnsville Pkwy., Burnsville. stpaulfarmersmarket.com

Carver Community Market: Tue. 3-6 p.m., through Oct.7 (closed July 1). Southwest Transit Bus Station, 1607 Hartwell Drive, Carver. swmetrochamber.com

Champlin Farmers Market: Tue. 2-6 p.m., June 17-Sept. 30. Champlin Ice Forum, 12165 Ensign Av., Champlin. ci.champlin.mn.us

Chanhassen Farmers Market: Sat. 9 a.m.-1 p.m., June 7-Sept. 27. City Center Park, 7700 Market Blvd., Chanhassen. chanhassenfarmersmarket.org

Chaska Community Market: Thu. 4-8 p.m., June 5-mid Aug., 4-7 p.m. late Aug.-Oct. 2 (closed July 3). Firemen’s Park, 3210 Chaska Blvd., Chaska. swmetrochamber.com

Coon Rapids Farmers Market: Wed. 3-6 p.m., June 18-Oct. 8. Coon Rapids Ice Center, 11000 Crooked Lake Blvd., Coon Rapids. coonrapidsmn.gov/1308/Farmers-Market

Crystal Farmers Market: Tue. 3-6:30 p.m., June 17-Sept. 30. Crystal Community Center, 4800 Douglas Drive N., Crystal. parksandrec.crystalmn.gov

Eagan Market Fest Summer Market: Wed. 4-8 p.m. June 4-Aug. 27. Eagan Festival Grounds, 1501 Central Pkwy., Eagan. cityofeagan.com/marketfest

Eagan Market Fest Fall Market: Wed. 4-7 p.m. Sept. 3-Oct. 8. Goat Hill Park, 4391 Lexington Av. S., Eagan. cityofeagan.com/marketfest

Elk River Farmers Market: Thu. 3-7 p.m., June 12-Aug. 28, 3-6 p.m. Sept.-Oct. Park Plaza, 716 NW. Main St., Elk River. elkrivermn.gov

Farmers Market on the Rum: Wed. 3-7 p.m., June 18-Sept. 24. Riverfront Memorial Park parking lot, 2201 2nd Av., Anoka. anokaminnesota.com

Hopkins Farmers Market: Sat. 7:30 a.m.-noon, June 14-Oct. 25. 16 9th Av. S., Hopkins. hopkinsfarmersmarket.com

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market: Sun. 8 a.m.-1 p.m., June 8-Oct. 26. Veterans Memorial Community Center, 8055 Barbara Av., Inver Grove Heights. stpaulfarmersmarket.com

Lake Minnetonka Excelsior Farmers Market: Thu. 2-5 p.m. Excelsior Elementary east parking lot, 441 Oak St., Excelsior. lakeminnetonkaexcelsiorfarmersmarket.org

Lakeville Farmers Market: Wed. noon-5 p.m., June 4-Oct. 29 (closed July 9); Sat. 9 a.m.-1 p.m., June 14-Sept. 13. Lakeville Area Arts Center, 20965 Holyoke Av., Lakeville. stpaulfarmersmarket.com

Little Canada Farmers Market: Mon. 2-6 p.m., June 16-Sept. 29 (closed Sept. 1). Frattallone’s parking lot, 2920 Rice St., Little Canada. ci.little-canada.mn.us/192/Farmers-Market

Maple Grove Farmers Market: Thu. 3-7 p.m., through Oct. 16. The Church of the Open Door, 9060 Zanzibar Lane N., Maple Grove. maplegrovefarmersmarket.com

Maplewood Farmers Market: Wed. 8 a.m.-noon, ends Oct. 29. Aldrich Ice Arena, 1850 N. White Bear Av., Maplewood. stpaulfarmersmarket.com

Market in the Valley: Sun. 9 a.m.-1 p.m., June 15-Oct. 12. Golden Valley City Hall, 7800 Golden Valley Road, Golden Valley. marketinthevalley.org

Minnetonka Farmers Market: Tue. 2-6 p.m., June 3-Sept. 30. The Marsh, 15000 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka, eminnetonka.com

New Hope Community Farmers Market: Thu. 3-7 p.m. June 5-Sept. 25. New Hope Church, 4225 Gettysburg Av. N., New Hope. newhopemn.gov

The New Mound Farmers Market & More: Sat. 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., through Oct. 11. Veterans Memorial Plaza, 5515 Shoreline Drive, Mound. facebook.com

New Brighton Farmers Market: Wed. 3-7 p.m., June 4-Sept.; 3-6 p.m. Oct. 1 and 8. New Brighton Community Center, 400 NW. 10th St., New Brighton. facebook.com/NewBrightonFarmersMarket

Oakdale Farmers Market: Wed. 2-6:30 p.m., June 4-Oct. 8. City Hall, 1584 Hadley Av. N., Oakdale. oakdalemn.gov/283/Farmers-Market

Osseo Farmers Market: Tue. 3-6:30 p.m., July 8-Sept. 16. Boerboom Veterans Park, 416 Central Av., Osseo. discoverosseo.com

Plymouth Farmers Market: Wed. 2-6 p.m., June 18-Oct. 1. Parkers Lake Playfield, 15500 County Road 6, Plymouth. plymouthmn.gov

Prior Lake Farmers Market: Sat. 8 a.m.-noon, ends Oct. 11. 16228 Main Av. SE., Prior Lake. priorlakefarmersmarket.org

Richfield Farmers Market: Sat. 7 a.m.-noon May-Aug., 8 a.m.-noon Sept.-Oct., ends Oct. 25. Veterans Memorial Park, 6335 Portland Av. S., Richfield. richfieldmn.gov

Rosemount Farmers Market: Tue. 1-5 p.m., June 10-Sept. 23. 13885 Robert Trail S., Rosemount. stpaulfarmersmarket.com

Roseville Farmers Market: Tue. 8 a.m.-noon, thru Oct. 28. Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 2131 N. Fairview Av., Roseville. stpaulfarmersmarket.com

Savage Farmers Market: Sun. 8 a.m.-1 p.m., ends Oct. 26. Savage Depot, 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage. stpaulfarmersmarket.com

Shoreview Farmers Market: Tue. 3-7 p.m., June 3-Aug. 26; 3-6 p.m., Sept. 2-Oct. 14. Community center lower parking lot, 4580 N. Victoria St., Shoreview. shoreviewcommunitycenter.com

Stillwater Farmers Market: Sat. 7:30 a.m.-noon, June 14-Oct. 25. Veterans Memorial parking lot, Pine and S. 3rd streets, Stillwater. facebook.com/StillwaterMNFarmersMarket

Waconia Farmers and Flea Market: Thu. 4-7 p.m. June 5-Sept. 25. 224 W. 1st St., Waconia. facebook.com/WaconiaFarmersandFleaMarket

White Bear Lake Farmers Market: Fri. 8 a.m.-noon, June 27-Oct. 31. Clark Avenue between 2nd and 3rd streets, White Bear Lake. whitebearlake.org

Woodbury Farmers Market: Sun. 8 a.m.-1 p.m., ends Oct. 26 (closed Aug. 24). Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Av., Woodbury. stpaulfarmersmarket.com

Violinist David Trelles plays music at a Farmers Market in St. Paul. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Further afield

Buffalo Farmers Market: Sat. 8 a.m.-noon, ends Oct. 25. 100 1st Av. NE., Buffalo. buffalofarmersmarket.com

Chisago City Farmers Market: Fri. 2-6 p.m., July 11-Oct. 3. Moberg Park, 10656 Railroad Av., Chisago City. ci.chisago.mn.us

Delano Farmers Market: Wed. 2-6 p.m., ends Oct. 26. Flippin’ Bill’s parking lot, Hwy. 12 and County Line Road, Delano. delanomn.gov/431/Farmers-Market

Hudson Farmers Market: Sat. 8 a.m.-noon, ends Oct. 25. Faith Community Church, 777 Carmichael Road, Hudson, Wis. facebook.com/hudsonfarmersmarketoncarmichael

Jordan Farmers Market: Sun. 10 a.m.-1 p.m., ends Sept. 14. Advantage Health Center parking lot, 150 El Dorado Drive, Jordan. facebook.com

Monticello Farmers Market: Thu. 3:30-7 p.m. (closes at 6:30 p.m. in Sept.), May 15-Sept. 25. Monticello Public Library, 200 W. 6th St., Monticello. monticellocommunitycenter.com

Moorhead Farmers Market: Tue. 3:30-6:30 p.m. June 3-Oct. 28. Viking Ship Park, 202 1st Av., Moorhead. cityofmoorhead.com

New Prague Farmers Market: Sat. 9 a.m.-noon, ends Oct. 25. Brickside 19 parking lot, 825 SE. 1st St., New Prague. facebook.com/NewPragueFarmersMarket

Northfield Riverwalk Market Fair: Sat. 9 a.m.-1 p.m., ends Oct. 28 (closed Sept. 6). Bridge Square, 5th and Division streets, Northfield. riverwalkmarketfair.org

Northfield Riverwalk Market Fair: Tue. 3-6:30 p.m., fourth Tue. May-Sept. (June 25, July 22, Aug. 26, Sept. 23). Northfield Community Education Center, 700 Lincoln Pkwy., Northfield. riverwalkmarketfair.org

Princeton-Zimmerman Farmers Market: Sat. 8:30 a.m.-noon, ends Oct. 25. Princeton Mall, 114 Rum River Drive S., Princeton. pzfarmersmarket.org

Did we miss a market? Email taste@startribune.com with all the details.

