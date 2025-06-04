Embrace Minnesota’s growing seasons at these 76 markets

Farmers markets aren’t just for vegetables anymore, although that’s still one of our favorite reasons to visit. Depending on the location, you’re likely to find all manner of makers, from spices to sourdough, as well as food trucks, live entertainment and crowds of people happy to be spending time outdoors.
While we all have our favorite spots, why not take advantage of the other markets Minnesota has to offer? Here are dozens to check out. Or, find the market nearest to you with our updated Map Your Market tool. Be sure to save the link to make the most of the growing season.
Minneapolis
Audubon Farmers Market: Thu. 4-7 p.m., June 5-Oct. 16. 2800 NE. Johnson St., Mpls. facebook.com/audubonfarmersmarket
Four Sisters Farmers Market: Thu. 11 a.m.-3 p.m., June 5-Oct. 30. 1414 E. Franklin Av., Mpls. facebook.com/foursistersmarket
Kingfield Farmers Market: Sun. 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., through Oct. 26. 4055 Nicollet Av. S. (Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park), Mpls. neighborhoodrootsmn.org
Linden Hills Farmers Market: Sun. 10 a.m.-1 p.m., through Oct. 26. 2813 W. 43rd St. (Settergren’s of Linden Hills), Mpls. lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org
Midtown Farmers Market: Sat. 9 a.m.-2 p.m., through October. 2225 E. Lake St., Mpls. corcoranmpls.org
Mill City Farmers Market: Sat. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. through September, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in October. 750 S. 2nd St., Mpls. millcityfarmersmarket.org