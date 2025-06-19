High heat and humidity arriving in Minnesota just in time for summer’s start

Summer officially arrives Friday night, and it’s bringing dangerous heat with it.
The Twin Cities and most of Minnesota is under an excessive heat watch for Saturday as temperatures are predicted to soar into the 90s over the weekend and record high readings are possible, the National Weather Service said.
Add in the humidity and it may feel over 100 degrees, the Weather Service said.
Nighttime lows in the 70s to near 80 degrees Saturday and Sunday will offer little relief from the heat, the Weather Service added.
“Heat-related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events,” the Weather Service said in issuing the watch in effect from Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening.
Temperatures in the 90s are hardly uncommon for June, but the burst of heat threatens to break a Twin Cities record that has stood for 115 years. The mark to beat on Saturday is 95; the Weather Service is forecasting 93 degrees.
Sunday will be just as hot with a high of 94 degrees predicted in the metro area, but that won’t likely be enough to smash the record for June 22, which was 98 degrees set in 1911.
But anybody out and about will feel what should be the hottest day of the year so far and the toastiest since the mercury touched 92 degrees on Aug. 26, 2024.