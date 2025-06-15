Twins' Woods Richardson shines near hometown, but only for five innings

HOUSTON — Just a short drive from where he grew up, Simeon Woods Richardson pitched perhaps his best start of the season in front of family and friends on Sunday.
But he sure didn’t spend much time with them.
Woods Richardson, a native of Houston suburb Sugar Land, gave up only one hit, one walk and zero runs during a game the Twins eventually lost to the Astros 2-1 in 10 innings. And here’s the odd-looking stat: He threw only 53 pitches and was pulled after only five innings.
“Being ahead in the count was one of the things I tried to work on during the week. It worked out today,” said Woods Richardson, who needed only seven pitches to retire the Astros in the first inning, eight in the third and five in a three-minute-long fourth. “I was trying to be efficient, man. The best thing you can do as a pitcher is get your team back in [the dugout], swinging.”
He made a good impression, safe to say, after giving up seven runs in 4 ⅔ innings to Texas last week in his first game back following a brief demotion to Class AAA St. Paul.
“It was a great outing for him. He threw a ton of strikes,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “They were swinging. I mean, they were coming out of their shoes trying to swing at every strike they saw, and he got a lot of weak contact.”
Woods Richardson’s day ended early, though, because the Twins prefer not to let their youngest starters face opposing hitters three times in a game, if they can help it. And with an off day Monday and only a one-run lead, Baldelli and pitching coach Pete Maki believed their mostly well-rested bullpen was better equipped to finish out the final four innings.
“It’s 1-0 in the sixth, and we had high-octane guys ready to go,” Baldelli said. “Is there a chance if we built ourselves a nice little cushion that we could just let Sim go pitch? Yes, there is absolutely that possibility and it’s probably likely. But in this particular game, our bullpen was the choice.”