As much as the Wild have readied their roster for next season, bringing in two experienced forwards and new depth players, they still have unfinished business.
Aside from signing Kirill Kaprizov to a contract extension, which is the Wild’s top priority this offseason, Marco Rossi needs a new deal. But the stalemate that’s persisted between the two sides isn’t unusual, and the Wild expect the negotiation to take time.
“For a player in this position, this is pretty normal,” President of Hockey Operations Bill Guerin said. “I went through this as a player, too. This is not anything new. Just like Kirill, there is a process.
“We don’t have to rush into anything.”
Rossi is coming off his entry-level contract and best season since the Wild drafted him in the first round, ninth overall, in 2020.
He set career highs in goals (24), assists (36) and points (60), finishing second in scoring on the Wild as one of only three players to appear in every game. But after skating in the top six during the regular season, including on the first line alongside Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello, the center was moved to the fourth line in the playoffs; there, he scored twice and chipped in an assist.
After the Wild were eliminated from the first round in six games by Vegas, Rossi said he was disappointed by the switch. He made it clear he believes he’s a top-six forward but replied, “I don’t know. We’ll see,” when asked if he understood what his role next season would be.
The Wild and Rossi’s camp have traded offers, with the Wild tabling short and long-term proposals, but there hasn’t been an agreement.