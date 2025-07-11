There is high entertainment in attempting to search the rosters for the 20 teams in the Mexican Baseball League, the activity that is celebrating its 100th anniversary this season. What makes it great is the discovery of familiar players who are so addicted to the game that they keep playing in the summer heat of our southern neighbor for mostly modest incomes.
A couple of years ago, I discovered Kennys Vargas — one of my all-time favorite, barely-made-it, great-guy Twins — was playing for the Laredo team. Beyond having large, powerful Kennys, the Dos Laredos had this unique characteristic:
They would play half of their home games on the Mexican side of the border in Nuevo Laredo, and the other half in Laredo, Texas. I’m not sure if the “Owls” loyalists move back and forth for home games as comfortably in these Trumpian times, but that split of home games apparently continues.
Marco Raya is a pitching prospect for the Twins who will turn 23 on Aug. 7. And he comes from Laredo, Texas. In a conversation Friday, he was asked whether he had followed the exploits of the Owls in the summers of his youth.
“Yes, I was in that stadium for a few games,” Raya said. “We saw games at home and across the border in northern Mexico. My dad was a fan. He still follows them, I’m sure.”
Raya pitched for United South, a large high school in Laredo. He threw hard, had a couple of breaking balls and was headed to Texas Tech on a baseball scholarship.
He was a senior in 2020, the year the COVID-19 pandemic reduced the big-league schedule to 60 games and the draft to five rounds. The big-spending Twins already had forfeited a third-round selection by signing Josh Donaldson as a free agent.
Twins scout Trevor Brown had made it down to the border to eyeball Raya, and he offered a fine recommendation.