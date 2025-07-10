Cubs get some revenge, clobber Twins 8-1

Twins

Cubs exact revenge on Twins with 8-1 romp at Target Field

After winning the first two games of the series over the NL Central-leading Cubs, the Twins were blown out Thursday afternoon.

By Phil Miller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 10, 2025 at 7:40PM
Twins center fielder Harrison Bader (12) fields the ball on a Chicago Cubs catcher Carson Kelly (not pictured) double, as right fielder Matt Wallner (38) looks on in the fourth inning on Thursday at Target Field. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The newly named All-Star homered twice, and the crowd roared as their favorites ran up the score Thursday to earn an 8-1 victory. What a beautiful afternoon at Wrigley Field North.

Yeah, it was a lot less exciting for Twins’ fans, seemingly outnumbered in their own ballpark by thousands of Chicagoans intoxicated by the Cubs’ hold on first place and Pete Crow-Armstrong’s charge toward superstardom. The third-year outfielder, headed to Atlanta next week for All-Star festivities, cracked a 414-foot homer to straightaway center field off Chris Paddack in the third inning, a two-run shot, then outdid that one with a 425-footer into the right-field seats in the seventh.

Kody Clemens was the only Twin able to counter Crow-Armstrong, blasting a 406-foot line drive over the right field wall, the Twins’ only run of the afternoon.

The Twins won the series, 2-1, and are 4-2 so far in their nine-game homestead, but will undoubtedly welcome the departure of all the blue-clad visitors who were clearly happy to have something to cheer for.

Paddack was looking forward to Thursday’s matchup with former Padres teammate Colin Rea, a veteran who helped steer him through the first of his Tommy John surgeries nearly a decade ago. But Rea outpitched his former pupil, allowing only three hits over seven innings to earn his seventh win. Paddack pitched five innings, allowed a hit in all of them and at least one run in four, picking up his eighth loss in the process.

