Cubs get some revenge, clobber Twins 8-1

Paddack was looking forward to Thursday’s matchup with former Padres teammate Colin Rea, a veteran who helped steer him through the first of his Tommy John surgeries nearly a decade ago. But Rea outpitched his former pupil, allowing only three hits over seven innings to earn his seventh win. Paddack pitched five innings, allowed a hit in all of them and at least one run in four, picking up his eighth loss in the process.