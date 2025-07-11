Twins-Pirates series preview: Pitching probables, radio-TV information, injury report

The Pirates (38-56) conclude a nine-game, 11-day road trip with their first visit to Target Field since August 2023. The Pirates, in last place in the NL Central, are 0-6 on the trip after a 4-3 loss at Kansas City on Wednesday. The Pirates began the road trip by being swept — and shut out in each game — in a three-game series at Seattle before losing the first two games to the Royals 9-3 and 4-3. The Pirates have played 38 one-run games — the most in MLB — and are 7-20 against AL teams. ... The Pirates are 5-7 all-time at Target Field. The Twins won two of three in that 2023 series. ... OF Oneil Cruz, who will participate in the Home Run Derby on Monday in Atlanta, is one of eight players in MLB history with at least 16 home runs and 28 stolen bases prior to the All-Star break. ... OF Tommy Pham is 20-for-45 with three home runs and 15 RBI in 16 games since June 22. ... Skenes, in his second MLB season, will be facing the Twins for the first time. Last year’s NL Rookie of the Year leads the major leagues in ERA, but Pittsburgh is only 9-10 when he starts.