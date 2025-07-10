RandBall: Is it time to think differently about Twins pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson?

Simeon Woods Richardson has made 41 starts for the Twins since the start of the 2024 season, compiling a 10-9 record and a 4.14 ERA during that span.
Those are numbers that suggest a baseline functionality but not excellence. His advanced pitch quality stats are worse.
A typical Woods Richardson start will last just five innings, meaning he (and more so the Twins’ plan for him) puts a strain on the team’s bullpen.
And because of all those things, I get highly skeptical the Twins will win every time I see his name in the “pitching probables” section of their schedule.
What I am slowly coming to realize, though, is that maybe this is my problem and not Woods Richardson’s problem.
That is to say: My default, one shared by plenty of other Twins observers, is to focus in on everything Woods Richardson is not.
Maybe it’s time to think differently, as La Velle E. Neal III and I talked about on Thursday’s Daily Delivery podcast.
Woods Richardson doesn’t have overpowering stuff?