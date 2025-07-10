Wolves

Neal: Is it Terrence Shannon Jr. time? We’re about to find out.

It’s odd that Terrence Shannon Jr. will play in the NBA Summer League, but the Wolves need to know if he’s ready for a bigger role come October.

By La Velle E. Neal III

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 10, 2025 at 10:00AM
After coming on late in the season and playing a role for the Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals, second-year wing Terrence Shannon Jr. will be suiting up for Minnesota at the NBA 2K26 Summer League. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

While checking out the Timberwolves roster for the upcoming NBA Summer League, I did a double take when I came across the player who will wear No. 1 during the 11-day event in Las Vegas.

Terrence Shannon Jr.

Are you kidding me? The same Terrence Shannon Jr. who received a standing ovation in the second quarter of Game 3 of the Western Conference finals when he scored nine of his 15 points in a blowout win against Oklahoma City? The same TSJ who was cooking the Thunder’s Jaylin Williams throughout the game? The same guy who scored 17, 25 and 17 points in three games in late February when he played heavier minutes for the Wolves?

Shannon is going back to Summer League? Is this a punishment?

“Man, as long as I can play basketball and compete, I’m gonna go play wherever it is,” Shannon said Monday following practice. “So to have the opportunity to go play and compete in something, I’m all for it.”

Shannon was selected 27th overall in the 2024 draft out of Illinois. Coming out of college, he was a capable scorer and a marauder on the fast break, charging to the basket and able to finish consistently.

He showed those traits when he got the opportunity, but those opportunities were scarce at the beginning of the season. So he spent some time with the Iowa Wolves. All he did there was score 80 points in in two games. The man proved that league was beneath him.

With the Wolves, Shannon was unable to break into coach Chris Finch’s cherished rotation despite the need for baskets from whoemver could get them. His postseason usage was the same. But he was there for the Wolves when they needed a spark in Game 3 against the Thunder, scoring 15 points in 13 minutes. In nine playoff games, Shannon scored 41 points over 57 minutes.

Shannon should not be sitting on the bench as much next year. Finch said after the season that he wants to lengthen the rotation.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell has talked about committing more to the run, and we have seen how that has gone. I will wait and see if Finch really commits to a deeper rotation. But with Nickeil Alexander-Walker moving on, there is a spot for Shannon to get more playing time so we can watch him percolate.

Shannon, I think, has flashed enough talent when called upon to avoid a Summer League assignment.

The Wolves feel otherwise. Shannon, Jaylen Clark, Rob Dillingham and Leonard Miller have played there before, so they can help the newcomers with their first activities.

A Wolves official confirmed that first-rounder Joan Beringer wants his first name pronounced “Johan,” as in Santana. Shannon, who averaged 13.3 points in four games during last year’s Summer League, can help the Frenchman adjust to NBA life.

The Wolves also want to see how Shannon’s game has grown with a year of experience. If he’s going to play more next season, his defense must be more than passable and he has to read defenses to determine when and where to explode toward the hoop.

“Be a leader of this team,” said Wolves assistant coach Kevin Hanson, who is coaching the Wolves’ Summer League team. “You know, he’s one of our oldest on the team, obviously, [playing] in college. I want to see his two-way ability. I mean, I think scoring is going to come pretty, pretty easy for him, but we want to see some decision-making out of him too.

“We’re going to put him in a lot of two-man actions. And it’s not all about scoring. You got to get your other, your teammates involved. But really, you know, we’re going to give him a tough task defensively, and he’s got to take that serious.”

Starting with Thursday afternoon’s game against New Orleans, Shannon will lead the Wolves in scoring during Summer League and have a couple of 30-point games. He turns 25 on July 30 and should have a physical advantage against other guards.

Playing defense and sharing the ball definitely are ways Shannon can grow his game.

Watching him get downhill and attack the rim in Las Vegas over the next two weeks will be quality entertainment.

La Velle E. Neal III

La Velle E. Neal III is a sports columnist for the Minnesota Star Tribune who previously covered the Twins for more than 20 years.

