RandBall: Chet Holmgren’s amazing summer just got $250 million better

How I spent my summer, by Chet Holmgren ...
Two weeks ago: Had 18 points, eight rebounds and five blocks in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, helping to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 103-91 win over the Indiana Pacers and a championship on June 22.
Last week: Spent time as a hero back in the Twin Cities, leading a youth camp at Minnehaha Academy and showing off the NBA championship trophy.
Wednesday: Reportedly agreed to a fully guaranteed maximum rookie contract extension that could be worth as much as $250 million over five years.
That’s a pretty good run, and it’s still just early July.
The contract extension, though not unexpected, provides some future clarity for both Holmgren and the Thunder, who chose him with the second overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft. Holmgren is guaranteed $239 million, with the possibility of the total value reaching a quarter of a billion dollars.
As a 7-1 shot blocker with the versatility to guard multiple positions and handle the ball like a guard at times, Holmgren proved to be an integral part of both the Thunder’s championship team and their future.
The contract, though, does carry risk. Holmgren missed his entire NBA rookie season with a right foot injury and appeared in just 32 regular-season games last year because of a fractured pelvis.