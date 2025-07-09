Omar González was sent off for Chicago in the 25th minute, and though the Fire took the lead moments later, eventually the Loons managed to make their advantage count. Robin Lod scored two minutes into the second half, Kelvin Yeboah scored four minutes into the first half of extra time and converted from the penalty spot two minutes from the end of the game, and Minnesota ran out with an extended 3-1 victory at Allianz Field.