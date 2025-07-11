Twins pitcher Chris Paddack comes up short against former teammate Colin Rea

Chris Paddack figures he owes Colin Rea a lot for his help in navigating Tommy John elbow ligament replacement surgery and rehab a decade ago. So he’s willing to put up with the needling he knows is coming from his former teammate after the Twins’ 8-1 loss to the Cubs on Thursday.
“I’m disappointed in myself, because now he has a little bit of leeway for giving me a hard time,” Paddack said after he gave up six runs in five innings while Rea limited the Twins to one run over seven. “He threw the ball really well. It was cool to watch. Even though it’s an opposing jersey, I’m always rooting for that guy.”
In fact, Paddack now owns that opposing jersey, after he and Rea traded them on Wednesday, souvenirs to remind them of their time together on the Padres injured list.
“He had a huge impact on my career, from 2015 all the way to 2019,” Paddack said.
That career has had some good times and bad, and Paddack has experienced both this season. On Thursday, he gave up 11 hits, five of them on balls hit 100mph or harder.
“There was just a lot of contact in general today — whether it was 105 [mph] or 75, it was falling,” Paddack said. “My stuff wasn’t wipeout stuff today, but I kept battling and kept my head up. I tried to keep us in the game as long as I could.”
His manager credited the Cubs’ gameplan against Paddack, who considers himself a strike-thrower above all else.
“They were ready to handle heaters and they were ready to handle heaters with ride up in the zone,” Rocco Baldelli said. “I’m sure if he had to face them again next week, Paddy would make some real adjustments going into the game and you’d see a different pitcher the next time.”