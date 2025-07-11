Six players the Twins might draft at No. 16

The Major League Baseball draft begins Sunday in Atlanta, and the Twins have the 16th pick.
Lefthanded pitchers Kade Anderson of LSU and Liam Doyle of Tennessee are possible No. 1 picks, although high school standouts Seth Hernandez (righthanded pitcher) and Ethan Holliday (shortstop) are in the mix.
Here are six players who could be available to the Twins at No. 16:
C/OF Ike Irish, Auburn: Arguably the best pure hitter in the draft class, the lefty batter hit .365 with 19 homers, 58 RBI and almost as many walks (31) as strikeouts (37) in 54 games. There are questions about where he will play defensively, missing time this year with a fractured scapula in his back, but there aren’t many guys who can put up a 1.830 OPS in SEC play.
OF Brendan Summerhill, Arizona: Despite dealing with some injuries, including a broken hand, the lefty hitter emerged as a solid all-around player. In 44 games, he batted .343 with four homers, 34 RBI and more walks (36) than strikeouts (24). He doesn’t swing and miss often, and the 6-3, 200-pound Summerhill is viewed as a solid defender.
SS Marek Houston, Wake Forest: There is a lot of confidence he can play shortstop in pro ball, increasing his value, and he showed a tad more power this year. Listed at 6-3, 205 pounds, the righty batter hit .354 with 15 homers and 66 RBI in 61 games while stealing 19 bases. He had an equal number of walks and strikeouts (46).
RHP Tyler Bremner, UC Santa Barbara: It’s been a decade since the Twins took a college pitcher with their top pick (Tyler Jay in 2015), but Bremner is one of the best pitchers in the draft class. With a mid-90s fastball and an excellent changeup, he had a 3.49 ERA in 14 starts with 111 strikeouts and 19 walks across 77⅓ innings.
SS Steele Hall, Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.): At 17 years old (he turns 18 on July 24) Steele is one of the youngest players in the draft class after reclassifying from 2026. The tools are big with great speed and an above-average arm to stick at shortstop, but the righthanded hitter is still working on improving his offensive approach. He is committed to Tennessee.