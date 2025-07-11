Six players the Twins might draft at No. 16

Twins

Six players who could be intriguing for the Twins at No. 16 in Sunday’s MLB draft

One of the better prospects could fall to the Twins in the first round, or they might take a chance on an underrated player.

By Bobby Nightengale

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 11, 2025 at 6:13PM
Marek Houston of Wake Forest will be a first-round pick in Sunday's MLB draft. (Wade Payne/The Associated Press)

The Major League Baseball draft begins Sunday in Atlanta, and the Twins have the 16th pick.

Lefthanded pitchers Kade Anderson of LSU and Liam Doyle of Tennessee are possible No. 1 picks, although high school standouts Seth Hernandez (righthanded pitcher) and Ethan Holliday (shortstop) are in the mix.

Here are six players who could be available to the Twins at No. 16:

C/OF Ike Irish, Auburn: Arguably the best pure hitter in the draft class, the lefty batter hit .365 with 19 homers, 58 RBI and almost as many walks (31) as strikeouts (37) in 54 games. There are questions about where he will play defensively, missing time this year with a fractured scapula in his back, but there aren’t many guys who can put up a 1.830 OPS in SEC play.

OF Brendan Summerhill, Arizona: Despite dealing with some injuries, including a broken hand, the lefty hitter emerged as a solid all-around player. In 44 games, he batted .343 with four homers, 34 RBI and more walks (36) than strikeouts (24). He doesn’t swing and miss often, and the 6-3, 200-pound Summerhill is viewed as a solid defender.

SS Marek Houston, Wake Forest: There is a lot of confidence he can play shortstop in pro ball, increasing his value, and he showed a tad more power this year. Listed at 6-3, 205 pounds, the righty batter hit .354 with 15 homers and 66 RBI in 61 games while stealing 19 bases. He had an equal number of walks and strikeouts (46).

RHP Tyler Bremner, UC Santa Barbara: It’s been a decade since the Twins took a college pitcher with their top pick (Tyler Jay in 2015), but Bremner is one of the best pitchers in the draft class. With a mid-90s fastball and an excellent changeup, he had a 3.49 ERA in 14 starts with 111 strikeouts and 19 walks across 77⅓ innings.

SS Steele Hall, Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.): At 17 years old (he turns 18 on July 24) Steele is one of the youngest players in the draft class after reclassifying from 2026. The tools are big with great speed and an above-average arm to stick at shortstop, but the righthanded hitter is still working on improving his offensive approach. He is committed to Tennessee.

2B Gavin Kilen, Tennessee: The Milton, Wis., high school player didn’t hit as well once SEC play started, but he finished the season with a .357 batting average, 15 homers and 46 RBI in 53 games. The lefthanded hitter struck out 27 times in 210 at-bats. He played some shortstop in college, but he’s viewed as a likely second baseman.

about the writer

about the writer

Bobby Nightengale

Minnesota Twins reporter

Bobby Nightengale joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in May, 2023, after covering the Reds for the Cincinnati Enquirer for five years. He's a graduate of Bradley University.

See Moreicon

More from Twins

See More

Twins

Six players the Twins might draft at No. 16

card image

The Major League Baseball draft begins Sunday in Atlanta, and the Twins have their eye on several prospects.

Twins

Twins-Pirates series preview: Pitching probables, radio-TV information, injury report

card image

Twins

Souhan: Home Run Derby to have added meaning for Twins

Staff headshot
Jim Souhan
card image