Six players the Twins might draft at No. 16

C/OF Ike Irish, Auburn: Arguably the best pure hitter in the draft class, the lefty batter hit .365 with 19 homers, 58 RBI and almost as many walks (31) as strikeouts (37) in 54 games. There are questions about where he will play defensively, missing time this year with a fractured scapula in his back, but there aren’t many guys who can put up a 1.830 OPS in SEC play.