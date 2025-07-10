Michael Grady will have reduced presence on Timberwolves games this season as national duties grow

Timberwolves television play-by-play announcer Michael Grady will be adding more national games to his plate next season.
Amazon, which begins the first year of its NBA coverage next season, announced Grady will be one of its regular rotation of national play-by-play broadcasters, along with Ian Eagle, Kevin Harlan and Eric Collins.
Because of this, Grady won’t be doing as many Wolves games next season, with the team saying he will broadcast a “modified” schedule of games on FanDuel Sports Network. But the team also announced he will have an expanded role in creating digital and social media content for the team. Part of Grady’s role in that area will be to do game-day previews and player features as part of the team’s coverage.
“Being able to tell the Timberwolves story and stay close to its fanbase is truly a privilege,” Grady said in a statement. “I have deep affection for the team and its incredible following. I’m excited to continue to tell the stories of this incredible franchise, keeping that bond strong as I expand my role nationally.”
The Wolves have not announced a plan for who would broadcast games locally when Grady is not available.
Grady is also set to be the lead WNBA play-by-play announcer for Amazon. He came to the Wolves in 2022 and has partnered with longtime analyst Jim Petersen for the past three seasons. Amazon begins an 11-year partnership with the NBA next season along with NBC/Peacock and ESPN/ABC.
Turner Sports, which broadcast games on TNT, will not longer air national NBA broadcasts. The national rights contract, which the league agreed to last summer, will make the NBA around $76 billion over the lift of the contract, ESPN reported.