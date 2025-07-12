Twins star shortstop Carlos Correa was up and moving about the clubhouse but out of the lineup Saturday morning after he had hobbled off the field Friday night.
Correa rolled his right ankle, the one shattered during a minor league game in 2014 and then reconstructed, in a dangerous-looking collision Friday at second base.
X-rays taken during Friday’s 2-1 victory over Pittsburgh were negative, and Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Saturday morning, “I think he’s going to be fine. He seemed OK. He seemed OK last night, and he seems OK right now.”
Baldelli left the dugout after Correa was injured to check on him.
“He was already more relaxed — and I think he was scared,” Baldelli said. “When you’ve had the procedure done and you have these really scary sensations when you get whacked in that part of your body, it doesn’t feel normal. It will feel very different.
“But once he realized he could put weight on his foot, it still didn’t feel right, but he could move around and walk around. The doctor checked him out and he got the X-rays done, I think he calmed down and realized it would be fine. And he seems to be fine.”
Brooks Lee started Saturday in Correa’s shortstop spot, and Royce Lewis played third.
The Twins called his condition a mild sprain. Correa said he asked to play Saturday.