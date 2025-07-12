Twins

Twins shortstop Carlos Correa sits one out amid relief over injury

X-rays showed nothing troubling after a collision Friday that had Carlos Correa concerned about his reconstructed right ankle.

By Jerry Zgoda

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 12, 2025 at 9:33PM
The Pirates' Tommy Pham collides with Twins shortstop Carlos Correa in the seventh inning Friday at Target Field. (Abbie Parr/The Associated Press)

Twins star shortstop Carlos Correa was up and moving about the clubhouse but out of the lineup Saturday morning after he had hobbled off the field Friday night.

Correa rolled his right ankle, the one shattered during a minor league game in 2014 and then reconstructed, in a dangerous-looking collision Friday at second base.

X-rays taken during Friday’s 2-1 victory over Pittsburgh were negative, and Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Saturday morning, “I think he’s going to be fine. He seemed OK. He seemed OK last night, and he seems OK right now.”

Baldelli left the dugout after Correa was injured to check on him.

“He was already more relaxed — and I think he was scared,” Baldelli said. “When you’ve had the procedure done and you have these really scary sensations when you get whacked in that part of your body, it doesn’t feel normal. It will feel very different.

“But once he realized he could put weight on his foot, it still didn’t feel right, but he could move around and walk around. The doctor checked him out and he got the X-rays done, I think he calmed down and realized it would be fine. And he seems to be fine.”

Brooks Lee started Saturday in Correa’s shortstop spot, and Royce Lewis played third.

The Twins called his condition a mild sprain. Correa said he asked to play Saturday.

“They said that would be irresponsible,” Correa said after Friday’s game. “Tomorrow I’m going to go through all this [workout] and hopefully play Sunday.”

Pirates outfielder Tommy Pham’s helmet slammed into Correa’s leg when Correa tagged him out on a throw from the outfield.

That ankle surgery a decade ago dissuaded San Francisco from signing Correa for $350 million and the New York Mets from paying him $300 million during the winter of 2022-23.

Twins

Reusse: Exceptional Pirates pitcher draws a crowd, or was it Nelly?

Twins

Buxton hits for the cycle, driving the Twins to victory over the Pirates

The Twins signed him for $200 million on a contract that pays him $192,000 every day of the baseball season.

He said he could feel vibrations going through the plate that is part of his rebuilt ankle. “I’m ultra-sensitive when it comes to that stuff,” he said Friday. “When plays like that happen, [I thought] here we go again. Your brain starts telling you the worst. But we’re good. The hardware and all the mess that’s in there, whenever it gets hit, I’ll probably now know better next time — stay in the game. Don’t be so soft.”

Bullish on the pen

The Twins went to a bullpen day Saturday for their pitching rotation.

Cole Sands started again and retired the side in the first two innings, including the day’s first four batters on nine pitches.

Baldelli then called up Travis Adams for four innings, followed by Anthony Misiewicz for 1⅓ and Justin Topa for 1⅔.

“The relievers have been fantastic,” Baldelli said. “I think they’ve taken pride in these one-run, two-run games. Coming in, doing their jobs, then coming out. When you’re in tight games, everyone has to pull the rope and get it done. And they’ve all been doing it.”

Buck in demand

A night after the Joe Ryan-Paul Skenes pitching duel and Nelly postgame concert drew 40,100 to Target Field, fans lined up around the block before Saturday afternoon’s game to get a bobblehead doll depicting All-Star Game-bound Byron Buxton.

Buxton then went out and hit for the cycle. He beat out an infield hit, tripled and scored, hit a ground-rule double and scored, then homered in the seventh inning.

Etc.

Twins starter Zebby Matthews, on the injured list for a right shoulder strain since June 5, will start a rehab assignment Sunday in St. Paul.

Jerry Zgoda

Reporter

Jerry Zgoda covers Minnesota United FC and Major League Soccer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Twins

Buxton hits for the cycle, driving the Twins to victory over the Pirates

The fans who came for the Byron Buxton bobblehead also were treated to the first cycle in Target Field history.

Twins

Twins' Correa sits one out amid relief over injury

Twins

Reusse: Exceptional Pirates pitcher draws a crowd, or was it Nelly?

Patrick Reusse
